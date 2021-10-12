Broadcom Awarded Customer of the Year by Google Cloud     

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that it has received the Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award. This award was presented today at the global digital experience, Google Cloud Next ’21.



Broadcom was recognized for the company’s achievements with Google Cloud, having demonstrated innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation. The award builds on the strategic partnership the companies announced in April to deliver Broadcom Software’s business-critical security and infrastructure software portfolio via Google Cloud’s trusted global infrastructure.

Google Cloud has been a critical part of a large SaaS transformation effort undertaken at Broadcom Software . The company has multiple business-critical product suites from Value Stream Management, AIOps and Cyber Security that are offered as SaaS services for most Fortune 500 customers. These products are a mix of multiple architectures, built with different technologies and methodologies, running in multiple public and private clouds, and operated uniquely.

Broadcom Software was able to standardize the delivery of this wide variety of services, by working with Google Cloud to modernize and transform the products to be cloud friendly, implement containerized environments, and run them under Kubernetes orchestration. The project has been a resounding success enabling Broadcom Software to run large, cost effective and highly scalable infrastructure and cyber security SaaS services.

“Google Cloud has been a trusted partner in our digital transformation journey,” said Andy Nallappan, CTO and head of software business operations for Broadcom Software Group. “There were more than 80 services and software products that were transformed and onboarded on to Google Cloud as part of this project. The resulting architecture helps us manage our customer's complex requirements with utmost protection, while providing opportunities to optimize and modernize their IT environments. This becomes even more critical as our customers adopt more of our SaaS solutions.”

