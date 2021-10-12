Vizzia Technologies Expands Clinical Environmental Monitoring

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has expanded its Environmental Monitoring solution with new technology that is fully compliant with key federal guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Vizzia has also expanded its support of Emory Healthcare to include the Emory University School of Medicine, one of the world's leading centers for education and research with 150 years of medical education experience.

"We rely upon Vizzia to automatically monitor our facilities and provide real-time data that supports our industry clinical trials and federally funded drug studies," said Susan Rogers, RPh, Director of Investigational Drug Service for Emory University.

Vizzia's enhanced Environmental Monitoring solution protects patients and critical medical supplies for hospitals and clinics nationwide to include COVID-19 vaccines. Real-time alerts let clinicians know if a refrigerator, freezer, or a room deviates from desired conditions to protect important and expensive products.

Key Environmental Monitoring Features:

Conditions: Temp, RH, CO2, Pressure

Temperature range: -200°C to 260°C

Humidity range: 0% RH to 100% RH

Regulatory compliance: FDA & NIST

Automated readings: every 15 minutes

Reporting: scheduled and on-demand

Alert monitoring: 24/7 response team

"Vizzia is the only healthcare RTLS provider to offer a fully-managed service that provides live 24/7 customer service that proactively contacts clinicians to ensure alert resolution," remarked Dave Wiedman, Chief Commercial Officer of Vizzia Technologies.

Vizzia Technologies is participating in the Georgia Bio Innovation Summit (Oct. 13-14 & 21, 2021). The Summit is Georgia's premier bioscience and medtech conference welcoming CEOs, senior executives, scientists, and public policy officials from Georgia and across the nation. Guest speakers include the President of Emory University, Director of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Southeast Director of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals, and clinics. Vizzia is an Inc. 5000 fast-growing, a Top 100 health-tech and a Top 40 innovative company. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

Media Contact: (855) 849-9421, info@vizziatech.com

