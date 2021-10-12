Q'Apel Medical, Inc. Awarded U.S. Patent for Its Highly Innovative SelectFlex™ Technology

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q'Apel Medical, Inc., an innovative neurovascular company specializing in developing and commercializing novel access device technology for vascular interventions, is pleased to announce today that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has granted the company U.S. Patent No. 11,123,522 covering important features of its differentiated dual-mode catheter designs. The SelectFlex™ variable stiffness technology provides unparalleled tracking and support in neurovascular access cases. Comprised of two operational modes, tracking mode and support mode allows physicians to switch between modes on-demand in a clinical case. By injecting 0.2cc of saline, and the technology goes into track mode, becoming soft and flexible for tracking into distal neurovasculature. By applying vacuum, the technology transitions into support mode, maintaining its shape and resists bending.

"SelectFlex™ technology is an important innovation for Q'Apel Medical because it allows us to make catheters that have a mix of trackability and support that is unparalleled in the industry. We can transition from very soft and flexible to highly supportive device on the fly during the case, and it is easily controlled by the user. We look forward to continue differentiating our products through the application of SelectFlex™ technology," said Jeff Krolik, CTO.

"Our ability to identify unmet clinical needs and build cutting-edge solutions in a timely manner is what differentiates us from our contemporaries. The SelectFlex™ technology plays a huge role in our success and is foundational in our product pipeline," said King Nelson, CEO.

Q'Apel Medical has other pending patent applications and plans to acquire CE Certification and expand into Europe later this year. Q'Apel Medical products are currently being utilized in over 200 hospital systems nationwide.

About Q'Apel Medical, Inc.:

Q'Apel Medical designs highly innovative technologies for vascular interventions and unmet clinical needs. Q'Apel's portfolio comprises three products, the Walrus Balloon Catheter System, the Wahoo Hybrid Access System and Armadillo Radial Access System. Before Walrus came along, balloon-based variable stiffness catheters brought all manner of technological constraints. Not anymore. By blending flow control, trackability, support, and access into one revolutionary solution, Walrus offers truly unmatched functionality. The Wahoo Hybrid Access System and Armadillo Radial Access System are dual-mode catheters and part of the SelectFlex™ Family of Neurovascular Catheters. These devices feature two distinct operational modes, allowing physicians to easily switch modes at any point during a clinical case and reducing the need for multiple catheters in challenging procedures.

Media Contact: Q'Apel Medical

510.738.6255

info@qapelmedical.com

www.qapelmedical.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.