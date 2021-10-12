Silicon Valley Veteran Scott McNealy Joins EyecareLive's Advisory Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyecareLive, a digital eye care platform and a telehealth services provider today announced that Silicon Valley veteran Scott McNealy has joined the company's advisory board. McNealy, a Silicon Valley legend, served as co-founder and CEO of Sun Microsystems for more than 20 years, one of the longest tenures in industry history. McNealy is a Co-Founder and Board Member at Curriki.org. Curriki makes interactive learning experiences accessible for everyone by providing free and open tools to design, customize and publish content all in one place

Over 60% of the U.S. adult population and an estimated over 2.2 billion people worldwide require vision correction. Due to an increase in the aging population and prevalence of factors such as Digital strain, common eye diseases such as Myopia, Glaucoma, Macular degeneration and Cataract are increasing at an alarming rate. Dry eye, one of the fastest growing eye diseases, is estimated to affect more than 50% of the world's population.

"Technology is key to control the spiraling cost of healthcare and provide access to quality care. EyecareLive's mission and advanced technology make eye care more affordable and accessible to everyone. I am excited to join their advisory board to help them bring this technology to the market through various channels, including retailers, pharmacies and health organizations," said Scott McNealy.

EyecareLive's digital vision care platform enables eye doctors to deliver care at a scale and at a lower cost while maintaining the desired standard of care. Online vision tests and virtual visits enable renewal of prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses virtually. EyecareLive's dry eye panel of experts and digital tools enables users to seek personalized treatment options. Recently, EyecareLive signed a partnership agreement with Allergan, an AbbVie company, to provide telemedicine consultations to those suffering from chronic dry eye diseases.

"EyecareLive's mission is to develop advanced technology that will help bridge the existing gaps in the vision care delivery system while maintaining the required standard of care. Our portfolio of platform, services and AI technology will help transition to digital eye care. Scott McNealy's addition to our advisory board provides us access to his deep experience to develop and bring technology worldwide," said Raj Ramchandani, CEO of EyecareLive.

About EyecareLive:

EyecareLive is a platform created by eye doctors, for eye doctors, to meet the unique needs of eye care providers. The software's capabilities reach beyond traditional telehealth and secure video chat. EyecareLive is a comprehensive digital solution that provides disease monitoring tools, virtual testing, including a visual acuity test, as well as built-in e-prescribe and e-commerce functionality, all while maintaining a commitment to HIPAA compliance. EyecareLive enables eye doctors to implement virtual care safely and seamlessly. The company's mission is to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship through innovative technologies. For more information, visit eyecarelive.com. For Media Inquiries contact: pr@eyecarelive.com or call (408)-329-7828

