Acclaim Technical Services (ATS) Welcomes DoD and Intel Industry Vet, Mark Poirier, as General Manager of the Intelligence Operations Business Unit

RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaim Technical Services (ATS) announced today that Mark Poirier has joined ATS' senior management team in the new role of Intelligence Operations Business Unit General Manager as part of continued efforts for strategic expansion. Mark began his career with the CIA and moved to private industry in 1996. His experience includes serving as a senior Security professional as well as leading business operations at the program, portfolio, and company level. Mark has facilitated strategic realignments and fostered material organic growth at SAIC, Leidos, OMNIPLEX, Constellis, and NCI. He is regarded as a mission- and employee-focused leader and has demonstrated the ability to develop a personal touch with clients and employees while responsible for large work forces. Mark is a leader, collaborator, and strong communicator.

Mark will serve as a business unit general manager, leading ATS's Intelligence Community portfolio and focusing his energies on growth and service delivery excellence. Mark is a strategically focused manager and proven growth leader who brings both program execution and growth experiences to aid ATS as it pursues ambitious strategic goals.

CEO, Dave Cerne, commented "We are thrilled at the opportunity to add Mark to our team. He is a recognized senior delivery executive with a proven record of success in leading programs and fostering organic growth. His depth of experience in operations, security, and business development will be a valuable part of ATS' continued dramatic growth."

About ATS: Backed by venture capital firm Blue Delta Capital Partners, ATS is a rapidly growing middle-market Intelligence Community focused company providing Intelligence, Operational, Technology, Training and Language Services. Started in 2000, ATS became an Employee Stock Ownership Plan company in 2013 and has been recognized as a Top Workplace the last eight years.

Press Point of Contact:

Yvonne Vervaet, Chief Growth Officer, y.vervaet@acclaimtechnical.com and 703.919.8281

Related Images











Image 1: M Poirier





Mark Poirier Headshot









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment