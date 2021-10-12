Federos Wins 2021 Pipeline Innovation Award

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federos® , a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software, today announced its selection as the overall winner in the Innovation in Data Aggregation category of the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards. The company was additionally recognized as a finalist in Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Assurance. All three recognitions are the result of the company’s flagship solution, Assure1®, which monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services and its continually growing deployments in many of the world’s largest 5G service providers and enterprises.



The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards have recognized technical innovation in the industry over the last decade. More than 20 aspects of innovation are judged by executives from communications service providers, analyst firms, and financial institutions.

This Pipeline Innovation Award is the third award that Federos has received in the past year, highlighting both the company’s continued record of innovation and its rapid growth in market share for assurance solutions in many of the most complex networks in the world.

"The Pipeline Innovation Awards have continually recognized the leading innovators that are transforming the industry, and the world, with the most significant technical advancements," said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "We are happy to see Federos recognized for their innovations in the OSS, Assurance, and Data Aggregation categories in the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards program, and applaud their advancements and contributions to the progress of the global landscape.”

“We’re honored to be acknowledged by Pipeline’s highly-respected judges for our thought leadership and innovations in scalable data aggregation and analysis that are so critical for 5G and the future,” said Keith Buckley, CEO of Federos. “Our customers are already benefiting from our next-generation service assurance solutions that use automated troubleshooting and root cause analysis to meet SLAs and reduce costs.”

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on by observing, analyzing, and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations, and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them simplify, automate, and transform their operations to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service.

For more information on Federos, visit https://www.federos.com

About Pipeline

Pipeline is a leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content and produces programs, content, events, and activities that help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions.

For more information on Pipeline, visit https://www.pipelinepub.com