Crunch Mediaworks Delivers Improved Performance, Speed, and Cost Savings for Media Optimization, Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunch Mediaworks, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the availability of its video optimization services on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Powered by Oracle Cloud, Crunch delivers up to 70% lower video bitrates with no perceptible loss in quality, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers.

Crunch Video Optimizer deployed on OCI offers unparalleled video optimization. This increased optimization efficiency makes video players up to four times more likely to choose higher-quality video variants.

In a recent benchmark, the Crunch Mediaworks solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was measured to run 33% faster than AWS, 54% faster than Azure, and 62% faster than Google Cloud. The solution's cost was measured to be 51% lower compared to AWS, 74% lower compared to Azure, and 61% lower compared to Google Cloud, making Crunch Mediaworks on OCI a leading choice for video optimization.

By dynamically adapting the parameters of an existing encoder, Crunch's optimization software is player, encoder, and workflow-agnostic. Crunch Video Optimizer supports the following use cases:

Video-on-demand streaming of movies, TV shows, and video games Live video broadcast for webinars, sports, entertainment, and user-generated content Archival and streaming of video calls and webinars

Crunch services are also available as APIs for developers. With its technological advantage and massive reach through the Oracle relationship, Crunch is well-positioned to take on the likes of Mux.com and Agora.io to not only gain significant market share but to also capture a leading position within the next three years.

"Video is omnipresent and yet there is a massive gap between what our devices are capable of providing and the services we use. At Crunch, we continue to invest in and prioritize innovation to bridge that gap. That, combined with Oracle's technology and reach, gives us an advantage in the market," said Amit Ramchandran, CEO of Crunch Mediaworks.

"Without our solution deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, service providers will find it very difficult to control streaming costs as we transition from 1080p to 4K and then to 8K," said Masoud Ghafouri, COO of Crunch Mediaworks.

"Crunch Mediaworks' commitment to innovation, combined with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's efficiency, will help deliver state-of-the art video optimization and encoding solutions," said David Hicks, Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "We look forward to partnering with Crunch to make Crunch Video Optimizer on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure a key solution for video optimization."

Crunch Mediaworks is a Silicon Valley-based company that provides a set of unique video APIs for video on demand, live, and video enhancement workflows. Crunch APIs allow service providers to offer their subscribers the ultimate video experience while reducing their cost of streaming. Crunch is unique in the industry in its ability to deliver up to 70% lower video bit rates at the same perceptible quality. Crunch has also pioneered a proprietary ML/AI model, training methodology, and datasets to enhance videos while simultaneously reducing noise and distortion.

