Go VR Immersive Develops Immersive Experiences for Customers with ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye, a leader in augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) enterprise solutions, today announces the availability of its X2 MR Glasses for Go VR Immersive customers. Go VR Immersive offers business solutions and application developments to Asian-Pacific companies.



ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses, which run on Android 9.0, are the lightest MR glasses on the market. The smart glasses offer advanced technological capabilities suited for extensive wear both indoors and outdoors. They increase the quality of work and performance for organizations of all sizes across all industries, including education, architecture and entertainment. Powered by a processor built specifically for mixed reality computing, the X2 MR Glasses are a preferred partner of Go VR Immersive as they provide reliable, high-speed MR solutions.

“Go VR Immersive specializes in offering XR solutions to various industries in the Hong Kong and Macau market,” said Howard Tian, Founder and VR Director of Go VR Immersive. “MR is revolutionizing the future of the workspace, and we believe that ThirdEye's MR solution has the ability to perfectly service the needs in our market, including the X2 MR Glasses’ ability to enable frontline workers to better communicate with offices and headquarters. We are very proud to have entered into this partnership and be able to bring this solution to Hong Kong.”

“Our new partner has strong experience and market knowledge of extended reality in sectors like field services, healthcare and education,” said Nick Cherukuri, CEO and Founder of ThirdEye. “As a Hong Kong market leader, Go VR Immersive is focused on providing end-to-end solutions to customers. We are committed to providing them the best support, not only in terms of training and service, but also with custom solutions for their clients by leveraging our engineering experience and capabilities.”

The X2 MR Glasses fit a wide, 42-degree field of view and have powerful thermal, ambient light, and flashlights sensors. With a built-in proprietary SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) system – called VisionEye SLAM, users have access to advanced MR features that are not available on a monocular device.

The glasses also include two grey-scale cameras, a high resolution RGB camera (13-megapixel HD), 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, and 3-axis magnetometer.

For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com. To learn more about Go VR Immersive, visit www.govrimmersive.com .

About ThirdEye Gen

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. While many companies today provide only hardware (smart glasses) or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end ecosystem for its customer, which makes deployment easier for our partners and end users. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality globally. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

About Go VR Immersive

Go VR Immersive is a professional IT solution provider founded in 2016 in Hong Kong that specializes in developing and offering Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR)/Mixed Reality (MR) solutions for both entertainment and industrial usage. Go VR Immersive is part of the UFO Space Group (consisting of Unity Future Optimizer Company and UFO Space ShenZhen), a leading provider of IT training and STEAM education solutions, with businesses and operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. The group has recently been acquired by Hong Kong Education (Int’l) Investments Limited, a leading provider of chained educational services in Hong Kong and is the first company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”) in the industry.

