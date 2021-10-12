D-Wave Joins Multidisciplinary Research Effort Led by the Center for Quantum Technologies

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced it will be working with the Center for Quantum Technologies (CQT), a National Science Foundation-backed (NSF) research program aimed at developing novel quantum technologies to address significant industry challenges. The CQT, which is made up of academic partners Purdue University, Indiana University Bloomington, the University of Notre Dame, and Indiana University Purdue University -Indianapolis, brings together transdisciplinary experts across the tech industry, research institutions, and government to both translate critical quantum research into commercial-ready technologies and foster quantum workforce development and training.



Engineers and researchers from the four partner institutions, alongside CQT’s industry and government stakeholders and members, will develop quantum technologies with enhanced functionality and performance. The CQT’s cross-academic, multidisciplinary focus and balance of near-term application development along with foundational research provide the needed broader view of quantum industry advancement.

This collaboration furthers D-Wave’s efforts in delivering business value through practical hybrid quantum application development. D-Wave will serve on the industry advisory board and provide access to hardware, software, and developer tools for CQT students. This is a strategic step in broadening academic engagement to advance science, foster quantum industry innovations, develop near-term quantum applications, and build a diverse workforce.

“In my role at D-Wave, I work with governments, policy makers, and academia to help broaden the understanding of today’s practical quantum computing technologies,” said Allison Schwartz, Vice President, Global Government Relations & Public Affairs at D-Wave. “As quantum computing continues to mature and take on a more prominent role in both the business and government spheres, it’s important that industry partners foster the nation’s robust academic ecosystem and support government funding to researchers and scientists developing mission-critical technologies for use today and in the future. We’re excited to see the innovative projects coming from CQT students and proud to work with the CQT to provide necessary workforce development and training for the next generation of quantum experts. As a member of the CQT industry advisory board we are excited to bring together the private and public sectors to use quantum computing today to tackle a number of critical issues facing the global community.”

“I’ve worked with D-Wave’s quantum systems in the past and have been impressed with the technology’s performance and the company’s practical focus on helping their customers build hybrid quantum applications with real-world value,” said Dr. Sabre Kais, CQT’s Director and Professor of Chemical Physics at Purdue University. “I look forward to collaborating with D-Wave and our other industry and government partners to tackle research problems and develop and deploy commercial-ready quantum technologies. With funding from the NSF and industry engagement, I see the CQT reaching new heights and helping to advance the quantum industry as a whole.”

