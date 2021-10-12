MindAmp - Mindfulness Headphones for Meditation & Mental Wellness Announces Launch

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MindAmp announced the launch of a revolutionary system for meditation and mental wellness. Utilizing brain-sensing technology, MindAmp headphones help users quickly achieve a meditative state that helps to refocus, relieve anxiety, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality. MindAmp is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mindamp/mindamp-a-mindfulness-headphone-with-in-ear-sensors

MindAmp are in-ear headphones created for mindfulness with advanced sensors that guide users quickly and easily into meditation. MindAmp helps users optimize their brain and cognitive functions and control their brains better through Neurofeedback training. Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback, which teaches people self-control of their brain functions by measuring brain waves and providing a feedback signal. It has been proven as an effective treatment for attention deficit, anxiety, stress, depression, insomnia, and more. MindAmp detects electrical signals in the brain using an advanced EEG system and provides real-time feedback through a series of gentle sounds to guide the user to a calm mind that is in the optimal state to achieve meditation quickly.

"Meditation is proven way to reduce stress, refocus the mind, improve sleep and promote mental well-being. But for most people, the process of achieving a useful meditative state is difficult and time-consuming, often requiring weeks or months of practice. MindAmp changes that approach. Using brain-sensing technology, our headphones passively measure brain activity in real-time and use this neurofeedback to guide the user with gentle sounds into a deep meditative state. Each session helps to train the brain to encourage the proper brain state for effective results. Now, with MindAmp, people can have a fast, effective way to reset and refocus, relieve anxiety and sleep better at night." Victor Fu, CEO, MindAmp

MindAmp can record and analyze brain activity in real-time and generate a daily brain activity report via app. This data lets users understand the optimal time for working or studying productively. It can recommend when to take a break and when the best time to meditate is. With MindAmp, people will always be perfectly in sync with their brain. MindAmp's advanced EEG system is passive and does not use electrical stimulation. The process is proven safe and is commonly used in hospitals and treatment centers.

MindAmp - Mindfulness Headphones for meditation & mental wellness gives people a faster, more effective way to achieve mindful meditation for relaxation, stress relief, and sharper mental focus. They are available now with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mindamp/mindamp-a-mindfulness-headphone-with-in-ear-sensors

