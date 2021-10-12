DJ0 Threads Opens Flagship Retail Location in Beverly Hills, California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJ0 Threads Corporation is proud to announce the exclusive opening of its flagship retail location at 9701 South Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California 90210. Along with the new retail space, an online e-commerce site (https://www.dj0threads.com) is also open for consumers across the nation.

DJ0 Threads was born out of the passion and artistic direction of a committed team of industry professionals determined to bring couture fashion to a comfortable and modern World. Primarily designed for men, DJ0 has elevated the simple, such as sweatpants lined in mulberry silk, to a new line of tennis shoes that use real gold accents. Each and every piece of DJ0 Threads, which are designed exclusively in Beverly Hills California, is unique and very limited in supply. In the first three days of the website and retail opening over 90 percent of all inventory was sold. Although the company is producing as fast as they can, supply will continue to be very constrained through the holidays.

DJ0 Threads has never been open to the public until now and the difference is in the fit and fabric. Their designers comb the world and when they can't find what they want, they mill it or create it themselves. Touch the t-shirt, which feels like pure butter, slip into the silk-lined sweats and tracksuits or slide into the hand embroidered letterman's jackets and vests and men will see why celebrities and stylists have had DJ0 on their backs.

All artwork on DJ0 clothing, jackets, loungers and comfort items is hand-drawn by DJ0 artistic maestros and are also available as fine art prints inside their retail boutique only.

For more information please contact us.

Richard Keith Latman

sales@dj0threads.com

https://www.dj0threads.com

@DJ0Threads on Instagram and Facebook

Image 1: DJ0 Threads T-Shirts





Our classic black threads t-shirt with gold accents and the perfect fit.









