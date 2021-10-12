Penny Wilson Joins Appnovation’s Global Leadership Team as CMO

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital consultancy Appnovation announces that Penny Wilson has joined its global leadership team as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Reporting to Arnold Leung, CEO and founder, Penny will lead Appnovation’s global marketing strategy as the consultancy continues to grow its geographical footprint and service offerings. The CMO position was created to harness the full capabilities of the business to drive brand, demand and customer growth.

“Appnovation has global scale, industry leading customers and talented teams producing award winning work,” said Penny. “I am thrilled to be joining this dynamic leadership team and excited for the possibilities for the future of our brand.”

Penny brings over 30 years of experience in marketing and executive leadership roles in the global technology industry. She joins Appnovation from Hootsuite where she was the CMO for over four years, leading the social media software brand’s corporate, product marketing, sales development, online growth and customer support. Her previous roles include CMO at Juniper Networks, CMO at Macromedia and senior executive positions at Alias|Wavefront and Merrill Lynch.

“Penny has a proven track record of building business strategies that deliver outstanding business growth and market dominance,” said Arnold Leung, CEO and founder of Appnovation. “She brings this great combination of passion, leadership and innovation to her work every day, which is exactly the culture we strive for at Appnovation. I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Penny is also a board member to several public and private organizations, currently serving on the Board of Directors for Destination British Columbia, the Fulbright Foundation and Autozen. She also mentors early-stage companies, helping to inspire the next generation to be the innovators, change makers and leaders of tomorrow.

Penny joins Appnovation at an exciting time as the consultancy was recently recognized as a Best Place to Work™. In addition, Appnovation continues to experience rapid growth through its people and clients, including opening offices in Brazil and Singapore in 2021.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

Attachment