Kin + Carta Appoints Maria Gordian to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kin + Carta (LON:KCT), the global digital transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce healthcare and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) expert, Maria Gordian, has been appointed to its board of directors as a non-executive director effective November 1.

Maria will assume her non-executive duties alongside her role as a senior partner in the Healthcare and DEI practices at Bain & Company, where she heads the global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and advises hospitals, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. In this role, Gordian will leverage her more than two decades of diverse consulting experience to provide objective guidance as the company seeks to balance considerations around people, planet, and profit. With this announcement, Kin + Carta delivers on its pledge to seek diverse perspectives and keep social responsibility at the core of its operating principles.

“Maria’s extensive business experience which includes executive leadership at two top global consulting firms, coupled with her academic and clinical background in medicine makes her a unique and rare executive with a diverse perspective on how to scale and enhance businesses across the globe,” said John Kerr, chairman of the board, Kin + Carta. “Her appointment comes as Kin + Carta continues to seek B Corp Certification for the whole business, following the certification for the Americas division achieved in January and Europe achieved in September. We are delighted to welcome Maria to the Kin + Carta board and I look forward to working closely with her.”

Before becoming a consultant, Maria worked as a board-certified diagnostic radiologist and clinical researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she specialized in breast cancer research, disease management, and cost-effectiveness analyses.

“I am very excited to be joining the Kin + Carta board as a Non-Executive Director,” said Gordian. “The Company’s forward-looking strategic vision, evidenced not least by its B Corp Certification achievements, are what attracted me to the role in the first place, but it was great to find an excellent team in place to execute these plans. I am looking forward to supporting its continued growth aspirations.”

This announcement follows two recent milestones in Kin + Carta’s responsible business journey—earning its B Corp certification in Europe and a vote from its shareholders that overwhelmingly passed a special resolution to amend its articles of association to commit the board to a triple bottom line approach to decision making—seeking to balance considerations between people, planet, and profit. This supports the firm’s ambition to achieve B Corp certification for the entire business by the end of the calendar year, which will be an external verification of its organizational ethos and the values it proudly stands for that have been part of its stated strategy and core operating principles for several years.

