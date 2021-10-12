Homie Launches 50/50 Program Allowing Buyers to Split Buyer Agent Commission

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homie, a disruptive real estate technology company changing the way homes are bought and sold, today announced its 50/50 program where buyers now have the opportunity to get a rebate of up to 50% of the offered buyer agent commission when also using other Homie affiliated services such as Homie Loans, Homie Title, and Homie Insurance*.



In today’s competitive housing market, buyers are faced with many challenges including cash offers, bidding wars, low inventory, and increasing listing prices. Homie’s 50/50 program aims to help buyers purchase a home and save thousands of dollars by allowing them to keep up to 50% of the offered buyer agent commission.

Homie Loans also recently launched its Homie CashTM program that allows buyers to make cash offers to drastically increase their chances of winning the perfect home. The 50/50 and Homie CashTM programs give buyers the opportunity to land the house they want, and save on commission while doing it.



“Our goal at Homie is to change the way homes are bought and sold by cutting high fees and commissions,” said Johnny Hanna, co-founder and CEO of Homie. “Today’s market is more challenging than ever for buyers and we want to help ease that process. 50/50 allows buyers to get their dream home while keeping up to 50% of the commission.”



Buyers can save thousands of dollars in buyer agent commission when using the 50/50 program. These savings can be used towards closing costs or to make a higher offer to win the home.

Homie’s 50/50 program is aligned with the company’s mission of helping make homeownership easy, accessible, and affordable for all. Since launching in 2015, Homie has saved consumers more than $100 million in commissions.

For more information about 50/50, visit homie.com/buy. To learn more about Homie, visit homie.com.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Homie

Homie is a real estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie operates in five states. It is the #1 listing brokerage office in Utah and growing in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Idaho. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, Homie is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. The Homie family of businesses form a one-stop shop, saving customers time, energy, and money. To learn more, visit www.Homie.com/affiliates. Homie Loans is an equal housing lender, NMLS# 1016597.

