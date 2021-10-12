New Dymax MD® 1040-M Autoclave Resistant Adhesive for Medical Instruments and Assembly

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation, leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, unveils its newest product, 1040-M, as part of its MD® line of adhesives for medical device assembly applications.



Designed to be autoclave resistant for more than 100 cycles, MD® 1040-M offers extremely low water absorption (0.5%) making it ideal for surgical tools and devices that are subjected to numerous instances of sterilization, including autoclave or STERRAD (plasma). This material also works well as an encapsulant, protecting critical sensors and electronic components, where moisture ingression may be of concern.

The material cures quickly upon exposure to broad-spectrum UV light and is optimized to be LED curable at 365 nm wavelength. 1040-M successfully bonds to a variety of substrates including stainless steel, aluminum, glass, PP/PE, and PCB, and is especially suited for encapsulating RFID chips, sensors, and other electronic components found on medical devices, tools, and vials. Additional applications include a variety of medical scopes and dental equipment.

1040-M meets the requirements for ISO 10993-5 cytotoxicity, is formulated without IBOA, has a durometer hardness of D60, and viscosity of 775 cP. The product is a solvent free, RoHS compliant material, making it a “greener” choice over comparable one- and two-part solvent-based epoxies currently on the market.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.