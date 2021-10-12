Plivo Survey Reveals Holiday Shoppers Want to Receive Communications from Retailers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plivo , the cloud communications platform that enables businesses to engage with their customers, today announced the results of its Holiday Shopping Communications Survey . The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Plivo, polled over 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older, revealing the manner and channels customers prefer when communicating with retailers.



The survey found that nearly 9 in 10 Americans (87%) would want to receive communications from retailers they shop or want to shop with, most commonly via email (66%). About 3 in 4 Americans (74%) would opt in to receiving SMS/text messages from retailers, primarily for shipping/delivery notices and updates (45%) and coupons (43%).

Of those surveyed, 1,222 US adults ages 18+ said they will be shopping for the upcoming holiday season — one that, due to supply chain issues, will likely be impacted by delays, shortages, and higher prices. For retailers with a poor communication strategy, this could mean unhappy customers.

Key insights into holiday shoppers’ communications preferences include:

“With ongoing supply chain disruptions, shipping issues and shortages of key products such as microchips, holiday shopping is going to look pretty different this year,” said Anusha Venkat, Product Manager for Plivo Messaging. “To help consumers cope with these changes, and prevent gift-givers from feeling stressed and frustrated, retailers need to be smart about how they communicate with customers — reaching out to them at the right time, with the right message, via the right channel.”

To see the full results of Plivo’s Holiday Shopping Communications Survey, please visit www.plivo.com . The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Plivo from August 10-12, 2021, among 2,082 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom 1,222 plan to shop for the holidays this year. For complete survey methodology, please contact press@plivo.com .

