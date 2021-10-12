The Impossible Dream? One-Stop Shopping for Bikes That Are Actually In Stock

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 99 Spokes , an online bicycle information website and comparison shopping tool, has released new bike shopping capabilities. The new functionality allows users to search for bikes in stock across dozens of bike retailers.

"Finding the right bike is hard. Here at 99 Spokes, we're looking to change that," says 99 Spokes co-founder Scott Alexander. "Unfortunately, the pandemic has made this task even more challenging. A surge in demand coupled with a disruption in supply chain has resulted in empty showroom floors with no end in sight."

To help address this problem, 99 Spokes has added the option to filter by in-stock availability when searching for bikes from its database of over 50,000 bike models. 99 Spokes monitors product inventory data from over 140 brands across 68 different online storefronts. This process occurs multiple times a day, ensuring up-to-date data for search results.

Users can simply click the "In Stock" button, enter their height, and the website shows results for bikes that fit and are available for purchase today. In order to do this, "we need to understand the recommended rider height for each size that a manufacturer offers," says Alexander. Since sizing specifications vary by manufacturer, 99 Spokes normalizes and integrates this manufacturer-specific size data when adding new bikes to the site.

In the event that a specific bicycle is not currently available, users can add a "Watch" to any bike on the site. By entering an email address and desired size(s), the site will monitor inventory and send an email notification when the bike becomes available. Users should be ready to act quickly … it's not uncommon for new stock to disappear in a few hours.

Bike shoppers can access the new in-stock availability functionality at 99spokes.com . To book media interviews with Scott Alexander, please contact media@99spokes.com.

