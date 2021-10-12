EagleView and Cityworks Announce New Integration Now Available in the US

BELLEVUE, Wash., and SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, and Cityworks, a Trimble Company, today announced the US availability of an integration to simplify the asset management workflow. For the first time, users in the US as well as Canada can launch EagleView’s Integrated Pictometry Application (IPA) from the Cityworks Esri map viewer, allowing them to view EagleView’s high-resolution aerial imagery within a seamlessly integrated viewer.

This integration simplifies the project workflow for public works and asset management personnel, reducing field visits to save both time and money. With EagleView’s patented oblique imagery, which provides a 45-degree angle view of a property, personnel can verify assets in the field, such as signs and traffic lights.

“Cityworks is pleased to have worked with EagleView on this integration,” said George Mastaskas, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at Cityworks. “Integrating EagleView and its oblique aerial imagery with Cityworks increases the value we can deliver to local government and utility organizations through expanded GIS capabilities.”

With the new integration, a variety of departments within local government, such as fire staff, parks and recreation, and engineering, can collaborate with public works and asset management personnel within one environment, enabling accuracy and ease of use. Cityworks users can utilize the integration from either behind the desk, saving time and money, or in the field in the event of an on-site visit.

For local government agencies using EagleView’s oblique imagery, the Cityworks integration offers a way to transform significant workflows with functions such as remotely measuring roads, bridges, and other key infrastructure. The availability of oblique imagery within the platform can reveal greater detail of critical structures, providing a more complete understanding of assets without a physical inspection.

“We are thrilled to be able to integrate EagleView’s high-resolution aerial imagery within the best-in-class asset management tools that Cityworks provides,” said Robert Locke, President of Government, EagleView. “The expansion of this integration makes it easy for public works and asset management personnel to verify assets from their desk, which drastically improves efficiency as well as return on investment. We’re happy to collaborate with Cityworks to make this ease of use possible, which is central to our core mission.”

The new integration is available now to all US users of both EagleView imagery and the Cityworks platform.

About Cityworks

Cityworks, a Trimble Company, is a leading GIS-centric solution for public asset management and community development. Built exclusively on Esri® ArcGIS®, Cityworks is designed to help organizations manage public assets and associated data, work activities, and business processes. Together, Cityworks and ArcGIS empower GIS intelligence to streamline the care of public infrastructure, permitting, and property. Since 1996, Cityworks has helped more than 700 organizations around the world maintain smart, safe, and resilient communities.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView’s coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.