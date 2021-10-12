Nation's Youngest Black Cannabis Dispensary Owner Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

ATHOL, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 15, 2021, Elev8 Cannabis celebrates its first anniversary, among many other milestones and achievements. Having opened its doors at the height of the pandemic, the Athol, Massachusetts, location is a testament and model for how social equity programs could help provide opportunities in the nation's fastest-growing industry. With only $50,000 in startup capital, a fraction of what big corporations and funds are spending to enter this space, CEO Seun Adedeji bet on himself to not only bring his stores to life but to provide a blueprint for those that wish to do the same.

"While 2020 was an incredibly challenging year for most, we are grateful for the support that we've received from the community in our first year. Our success this year means so much to us and, with that, we have every intention to double our efforts to mentor and help others build their legacy within this industry," says Adedeji.

The Athol location is the second of two Elev8 Cannabis dispensaries in operation right now, with licenses secured for two more locations set to open within the coming months. Adedeji was able to secure his own funding to open his locations, which was only half the battle. With limited capital, Adedeji slept in his Eugene, Oregon, dispensary during the early months of owning his first dispensary before moving to Massachusetts to open a second location in a less saturated market. It is important to note that the licenses obtained to open his store and future stores in Massachusetts were not part of the Massachusetts Social Equity Program (SEP) that is tasked with providing opportunity to entrepreneurs with prior non-violent convictions or without the capital. To date, Elev8 Cannabis is projected to generate over $12 million in revenue with the opening of the new stores, making way for new jobs, opportunities, and, of course, more tax revenue for the local communities.

After an incredible year, the Elev8 Cannabis team will be hosting a celebration to commemorate this pivotal milestone and to thank those that have supported the Athol location during its inaugural year. From 12 p.m. to close, guests are invited to join in the festivities. There will be music, food trucks, special guests, and more. All guests must be over 21 years of age to attend. The event will be held at Elev8 Cannabis Athol location at 243 Main St., Athol, MA 01331.

For press inquiries and for more information about Elev8 Cannabis: marketing@elev8cannabis.com.

