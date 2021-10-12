AB Lighting Unveils New Premier LED Grow Lights for the Cannabis Industry, Helping Growers Reach Higher Crop Yields

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Lighting – a U.S.-based premier LED grow light provider with a focus on the cannabis industry – today announces it will be unveiling its new LED grow lights at MJBizCon on October 20th-22nd. AB Lighting’s grow lights are best-in-class products backed by science to help growers reach a higher yield.



With about 70% of new grow lighting installations being LED, there is a demand for high quality lighting at a competitive price. While the cannabis industry is relatively in its infancy, AB Lighting hits the market backed by 30 years of R&D and is working with a highly experienced manufacturer to bring the best performing grow lights to growers.

The AB780 and AB960 lights are designed for indoor cannabis cultivation while the AB840 is a replacement HPS solution designed for indoor cultivation or a greenhouse supplemental.

AB840: A 1-to-1 replacement HPS solution and designed for indoor cannabis cultivation or a greenhouse supplemental. It has a PPF of 2100 umol/s, 840W input power, 0-10V dimming and has a lifespan over 50,000 hours.

AB780: Designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2067 umol/s, 780W input power, 0-10V dimming and has a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB960: A high-intensity, top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2400 umol/s, 960W input power, 0-10V dimming and has a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.



AB Lighting’s grow lights produce far more photosynthesis, take a lot less power than alternative lighting and produces less heat – meaning they help growers grow more products, grow products faster and produce a higher quality of product for sales.

“With over a decade of experience in the lighting industry, I recognized the need for higher quality lights at a mid-priced level for cannabis growers,” said Mark Honeycutt, Founder of AB Lighting. “The heart of AB Lighting lies in the product performance. The average cycle for growing – from planting to harvesting – is typically eight to ten weeks. In that cycle, light performance is paramount. Our line of grow lights offers growers a quality solution to growing more for less.”

Find AB Lighting at MJBizCon, booth C1862.

To purchase AB Lighting LED fixtures or to learn more about AB Lighting and its premium grow lights, visit www.ablighting.com.

Find photos of the products here.

About AB Lighting

AB Lighting provides the best-in-class products when it comes to horticultural lighting. AB Lighting’s LED grow light fixtures are backed by science to help cannabis growers reach a higher yield for both indoor and greenhouse environments. Culminating over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectrums, 100+ tested crops and 30+ fixture industrial designs, AB Lighting is bringing to market the best performing LED lights at the best value. For more information on AB Lighting, visit www.ablighting.com.

