InsurTech NY Announces its 2021 Accelerator Cohort

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsurTech NY, the largest InsurTech community in North America, announced today its second growth-stage InsurTech accelerator cohort.



15 startups were chosen to participate in the hybrid virtual and in-person insurance accelerator program. The program will provide resources to help startups with traction, talent, and financing. Founders will work with insurers seeking to provide risk capital to digital MGAs and to pilot new technologies.

“We are proud to welcome our second cohort into the program to accelerate their growth,” said David Gritz, InsurTech NY Managing Director. “They are fortunate to be supported by a strong alumni base that has already raised more than $210 million of follow-on funding and completed one acquisition.”

Selected startups include:

Life, Health, and Benefits Lines: 360F, Amplify, Bright Dime, Manifest, PerfectQuote, Spring, Sqwire, and Trusty.care

Property and Casualty Lines: Humn.ai, Innoveo, JAUNTIN', Joshu, Safely, Steadily, and a stealth startup

“The hybrid accelerator format made it possible for Amplify, a San Francisco Bay Area startup, to access the global network organized by InsurTech NY,” said Hanna Wu, Co-founder of Amplify. “We will seize the opportunity to collaborate with the program mentors to accomplish our mission -- enabling the next generation to build wealth through permanent life insurance.”

For traction, more than 30 members and mentors from insurance carriers and brokers will work closely with startups to establish partnerships and support investment. Participating startups had the opportunity to participate in 2 full days of networking and education in New York City on September 22 and 23. The program will continue to run virtually until its culmination at a Demo Day in NYC on November 16.

