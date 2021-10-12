BrainsWay Announces Prominent Addition to Scientific Advisory Board

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay" or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced the addition of Dr. Zafiris “Jeff” Daskalakis to BrainsWay’s scientific advisory board (SAB).



“We are extremely honored that Dr. Daskalakis has agreed to join our world-class scientific advisory board,” said Christopher von Jako, PhD, President and CEO of BrainsWay. “He has been at the forefront of expanding clinical understanding of brain stimulation, and his insight and direction will be critical as BrainsWay looks to navigate this next phase of the company’s growth.”

Dr. Daskalakis, MD, PhD is Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine. Prior to joining UCSD, Dr. Daskalakis was Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and served as both co-director of the Temerty Centre for Therapeutic Brain Intervention and Chief of the General Adult Psychiatry and Health Systems Division at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto. His research is focused on developing a better understanding of neurophysiology of severe psychiatric disorders and the role of brain stimulation in treating these conditions. Dr. Daskalakis has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed publications and serves on the editorial board of multiple journals.

“I look forward to working closely with both the BrainsWay team and my fellow SAB members to help fully realize the potential of Deep TMS™ in addressing mental health disorders,” said Dr. Jeff Daskalakis. “BrainsWay has held an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, and I am excited to have this opportunity to provide informed guidance that will ultimately translate into expanded options for patients suffering from these debilitating illnesses.”

