U.S. Navy Increases Contract Award for Sarcos Guardian® DX Highly Dexterous Mobile Robotic Avatar System

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that the U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations of the Guardian® DX teleoperated dexterous robotic system for Navy-specific tasks, with a focus on the Navy’s maintenance, modernization, and sustainment requirements.



The Guardian DX robot is the defense-specific variant of the Guardian® XT™ highly dexterous mobile robotic system, which itself is a variant of the award-winning Sarcos Guardian® XO® full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton. The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed dexterous robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including at height. Its modular design enables the Guardian DX robot to be mounted to a variety of mobile bases.

“Consistent with the Chief of Naval Operations’ readiness and modernization priorities announced earlier this year, we couldn’t be more proud to partner with the U.S. Navy to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to enhance our nation’s readiness at sea,” said Tom Jackson, President, Sarcos Defense. “The Navy’s exercise of this contract option is an important step in our efforts to commercialize the Guardian DX consistent with the Navy’s requirements.”

About Sarcos Defense

Sarcos Defense, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, a leader in robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety. Sarcos Defense is led by an elite team of proven retired U.S. military officers who understand the current and future threat environment and are uniquely equipped to deliver solutions that meet the needs of the modern military. Working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal and international government agencies, Sarcos Defense identifies capability gaps and undertakes research and development efforts, as well as rapid systems integration, to transform Sarcos’ commercial products into specialized, mission-ready solutions that meet the specified requirements. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com/defense.

