urban-gro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on November 9, 2021

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on November 09, 2021.



urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Tuesday, November 09, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Participant Numbers: 888-506-0062 (U.S.), 973-528-0011 (International)

Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 (U.S.), +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering replay passcode: 43251.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environment all equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Investor Contact:

Dan Droller

EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

urban-gro, Inc.

investors@urban-gro.com



Media Contact:

Stan Wagner

Managing Director

Maverick Public Relations

303.618.5080

stan@themaverickpr.com