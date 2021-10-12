Thistle Giving Two Free Cold-Pressed, Organic Shots to Everyone Who Shows Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thistle , the West Coast-based tech-enabled food and nutrition brand that delivers fully-prepared, plant-forward meals to the doorsteps of its customers, today launched “Shots for Shots” - an initiative gifting customers with two free cold-pressed, organic juice shots in exchange for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Thistle has committed up to $100,000 in Thistle credits to support this effort. The brand was prompted by the need to keep driving higher vaccination rates to protect our communities from COVID-19.



“We’ve seen similar vaccine incentive programs from other brands this year, but none that provide a health-forward reward,” said Ashwin Cheriyan, co-founder and CEO of Thistle. “Thistle is passionate about overall wellness, which can be supported by all sorts of actions - from getting your vaccines to following a healthy, plant-forward diet. Shots for Shots was inspired by our team wanting to double down on our commitment to wellness.”

In order to participate in Shots for Shots, new and existing customers can upload proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to thistleshotsforshots.com from October 12 through November 15 in exchange for credit for two 2-ounce cold-pressed, organic juice shots. Participants can look forward to flavors like Boost (a cayenne and ACV energizer), Fight (an echinacea and ginger immunity booster) and Nourish (a refreshing antioxidant booster).

“Thistle recognizes that accessible and sustainable meal options benefit more than just the individual, but can also contribute to the health of the community overall,” said Shiri Avnery, PhD, co-founder and president of Thistle. “In the same way, getting a vaccine is an act that benefits our communities and we want to celebrate that act.”

To take its dedication to getting communities vaccinated a step further, Thistle is generously supporting Abrazar , an Orange County-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting the general welfare and prosperity of low to middle income seniors and families in Orange County through programs that improve health, nutrition and more. Abrazar’s vaccination efforts have led to over 20,000 vaccinations in the community.

“With Thistle’s support, Abrazar can continue its efforts toward getting our community vaccinated through pop-up vaccine centers and educational programs,” said Mario Ortega, CEO of Abrazar. “Programs like Shots for Shots are just another way to keep our communities safe and we’re happy to be included in the effort.”

For more information, and terms and conditions on Thistle’s Shots for Shots initiative, please visit: thistleshotsforshots.com . Also find more information on Thistle’s mission and its products at www.thistle.co .

ABOUT THISTLE:

Since 2013, Thistle has been on a mission to ensure access to a safe and abundant food supply composed of real, whole foods that both improve human health and reduce our environmental footprint. Cofounders Ashwin Cheriyan and Shiri Avnery saw how two generational problems, the declining health of the population and the planet, pointed to a single solution: get everyone to eat more plants! They set out to develop delicious, plant-forward products as part of a convenient service to allow the modern consumer to invest in their health and that of the planet. Since 2015, Thistle has delivered ~10 million meals, built a team of 600+ team members and expanded its offerings to the entire West Coast. Learn more about Thistle's mission at Thistle.co or view Thistle's media resources .

