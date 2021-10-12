The Logistics Company Rolls Out New Brand in Honor of 25th Anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Logistics Company, LLC (TLC) has revamped their brand to commemorate their 25 years in business. With their marketing partner Martin Communications , TLC created a new brand look and brand message focusing on their industry involvement and many achievements.

A service-disabled, veteran-owned business, TLC operates principally in the Department of Defense market by providing superior logistics services at an economical value without ever compromising its core values of quality, ethics, and social responsibility. After 25 years of meeting client challenges and establishing a stellar reputation for strategy, development, implementation, and training, TLC decided to enhance their brand with a new logo, new message, and new website.

"As we continue to grow and expand, we felt it was important for our team, our clients, and our partners that we highlight our story and remember the principles we founded this company on 25 years ago," said TLC CEO Teresa Fletcher. "We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished and are confident that our new logo and coming soon website reflect our achievements as well as a bright and successful future."

TLC and Martin Communications completed several strategical exercises resulting in their new brand logo. The well-placed arrows show movement and forward progression while the color palette of greens is a nod to their military contracts. Their new website is currently under construction and is expected to launch this fall.

About The Logistics Company

The Logistics Company exists to provide high quality Base Operations and logistics support certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards. Our team of professionals brings technical expertise from both the military and industry, and is globally responsive to our customer requirements. We are a disabled veteran-owned government contractor focused on the health, welfare and safety of our employees, stakeholders, clients and the U.S. military. For over 25 years, we have provided smart, economical solutions for even the toughest projects with quality and integrity that produces mission success.

http://www.tlc-inc.net/

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

Media Contact

Jenny Burke

President, Martin Communications

919-621-1619

jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com

