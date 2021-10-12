Chatham Park Adds Another National Builder, More Housing Options to the Master-Planned Community

PITTSBORO, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatham Park is once again offering more housing options to buyers interested in calling the master-planned community home. The most recent addition to the new home builder team in Chatham Park is Tri Pointe Homes, a national builder known for its customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices.

"As a recognized leader in the Carolinas real estate sector, Tri Pointe Homes is honored to build homes in exceptional communities across the southeast," said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Bob Davenport. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to build our signature townhomes and single-family homes in Chatham Park, a master-planned community that mirrors our values for innovation, design, and stewardship."

Tri Pointe Homes is planning to offer townhomes and single-family floor plans within the Vineyards section of Chatham Park. Including the sold-out Cottage homes, this will make three types of products featured in the Vineyards. The Tri Pointe Homes townhome collection is comprised of five new home designs with 1- and 2-bay garages. Sales are expected to begin December 2021. In the single-family home series, Tri Pointe Homes is highlighting three new home designs with multiple elevations to choose from for each, and 2-bay garages. Sales are scheduled to start January 2022 with base pricing from the mid $300s.

"We look forward to the home designs that Tri Pointe Homes will bring to the community as well as strengthening the relationship that has been established," said Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins of Preston Development. "They have a great reputation in the industry for their resourcefulness, professionalism, and community involvement - all of which are as equally important to Chatham Park."

Those who choose to purchase a Tri Pointe home in Chatham Park will benefit from an array of amenities within the community, including 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; playgrounds and a splash pad; picnic facilities; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; art galleries and much more. Penguin Place, located in Chatham Park, offers craft breweries, several dining options including Mi Cancun and Marco's Pizza, as well as other needed services such as eye care, real estate, and financial planning. Residents of Chatham Park will also enjoy close proximity to MOSAIC, a 44-acre live-work-play-learn mixed-use development located within Chatham Park along Highway 15-501. Scheduled to open Fall 2021, MOSAIC will provide upscale opportunities for shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as space for businesses and healthcare facilities.

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

www.ChathamPark.com

About Tri Pointe Homes (Raleigh)

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves - some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms, and proven connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List in 2017. Tri Pointe Homes also become a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Carolinas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com

