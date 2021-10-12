InnovaQor, Inc. Announces Launch of an Automated Implementation for its Medical Mime EHR Solution

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovaQor, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC: VMCS), today announced the launch of an automated implementation process for their Medical Mime EHR solution.



InnovaQor is pleased to confirm its subsidiary Medical Mime has launched an automated implementation process to make it easier for rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment centers to transition from an existing EHR to its Medical Mime solution.

Operational disruption moving from one system to a more robust and efficient platform, is a major challenge for all rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment centers and can be an insurmountable hurdle for many providers who want to transition to a new solution. Medical Mime’s automated implementation process removes this hurdle and reduces paperwork and time required during a typical implementation. Medical Mime aims to create efficiencies and reduce loss for its customers by improving the volume intake through a more streamlined and accountable process that is less reliant on staff input or completion.

“We are confident that we can implement our Medical Mime solution for the substance abuse sector into an operating facility within one week without disruption to normal day-to-day business.” said Sharon Hollis, CEO of InnovaQor, Inc. “This automation creates opportunity for Medical Mime to significantly grow its customer base in an efficient and cost-effective manner and is the first of a number of improvements we are implementing on this product to expand market share.”

“We remain focused on our plans to develop an intelligent platform that should create a new level of efficiency and added value for almost every clinician and executive in the medical sector and incorporate and offer many of our current solutions”, continued Ms. Hollis.

Further information can be found on our website at www.innovaqor.com

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor creates innovative technology solutions that allow medical providers and facilities to effectively enhance their business and processes while protecting their assets and patient data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Gerard Dab

438-501-6500

press@innovaqor.com