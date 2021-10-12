Genius Brands’ First Live-Action Original Series, “KC! Pop Quiz,” Premieres Exclusively On Kartoon Channel!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces the double-episode premiere today of its second original series and first live-action program, the unique trivia gameshow series for kids, KC! Pop Quiz, exclusively on Kartoon Channel!



Delivering 140 x 11” episodes in season one, KC! Pop Quiz is a fast-paced, live-action daily game show based on pop culture hosted by Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and a major kid influencer across TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, with a social media following of 12+ million. Following the October 12th series premiere, Kartoon Channel! will debut new episodes daily after school.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Kartoon Channel! President Jon Ollwerther commented: “There is simply nothing like this show out there for kids and families today. KC! Pop Quiz is a high-energy game show that offers kids a highly engaging entertainment experience with cool prizes, that speak to today’s kid in their own language! Where else can kids test their knowledge of Roblox, Justin Bieber, and JLo all in one place?! KC! Pop Quiz is in a class of its own, and we think that it will resonate with kids, parents, and advertisers alike. With our first original series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, a huge hit; KC! Pop Quiz premiering; and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski, in development for premiere in 2022, we are building a diverse catalog of original series for exclusive premiere on Kartoon Channel!, which is rapidly becoming a household name.”

In KC! Pop Quiz, aimed at kids 6 – 11-years-old, two kid contestants (age 9-12) compete head-to-head, answering questions correctly to earn points, which are redeemable at the end of the game for cool prizes selected from a virtual prize room. The winner returns to play again the next game. Question topics come from pop culture, such as music, movies, social media, sports, toys, gaming, as well as general knowledge questions in categories that include geography, history, language, science and technology. KC! Pop Quiz is tailor-made for kids and families to watch episode after episode together, while playing along from the couch. In each episode, contestants are given the opportunity to win cool kid-centric items, ranging from Macbooks, to Xbox consoles and iPhones, to a chocolate fountain and a giant gummy worm. Nobody goes home empty-handed!

Anna Lotto (Best Ever Trivia Show, Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove, The $100,000 Pyramid, Boom!, Supermarket Sweep, and more) serves as Executive Producer and series showrunner, with Guy Shalem (Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, Lovespring International, Fall Into Me) as Executive Producer. Former President of Walt Disney Television and Chief Creative Officer at Kartoon Channel!, David Neuman, Genius Brands’ COO, Michael Jaffa, and Genius Brands Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward, are Executive Producers.

About Kartoon Channel!

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel!, is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering over 5,000 of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, from The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs and Baby Genius, and hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, Yu-Gi-Oh and Bakugan, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming in 2021, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, Lil Doc, Counting with Earl and more.

Kartoon Channel! delivers fun, positive and purposeful content that is always free, widely available and easily accessible across all platforms (Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, Samsung Smart TVs, and LG TVs).



Kartoon Channel! can also be streamed through mobiles device by downloading the app in App Store or Google Play Store, or on desktops by visiting www.kartoonchannel.com

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple i0s, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com , Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

