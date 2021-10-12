Hywin Files Its Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", "Hywin", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 12, 2021 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on Hywin’s investor relations website at https://ir.hywinwealth.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@hywinwealth.com.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China serving high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

