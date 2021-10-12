Lehigh Hanson Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Irving, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Hanson, Inc. today joined an ambitious journey to achieving carbon neutrality across the cement and concrete value chain by signing onto the Portland Cement Association’s (PCA) Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. In collaboration with PCA’s other member companies and experts, the Roadmap demonstrates how the U.S. cement and concrete industry can collectively address climate change, decrease greenhouse gases and eliminate barriers that are restricting environmental progress. Given the significant role of cement in society and anticipated infrastructure development, it is critical that the industry comes together and acts now to create sustainable building solutions in the decades to come.

“Today marks a critical step in transforming the cement industry and building a more sustainable future,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Lehigh Hanson. “We are excited to partner with PCA to drive policy in support of this dynamic transition while also investing in technology and innovation to achieve carbon neutrality.”

The Roadmap focuses on a comprehensive range of reduction strategies for stakeholders to adopt across all phases of the material’s life cycle, such as reducing CO 2 from the manufacturing process, decreasing combustion emissions by changing fuel sources and shifting toward increased use of renewable electricity.

Many of the solutions included in the PCA Roadmap are products, technologies and approaches that exist today – and by bringing together a variety of collaborators, PCA intends to ensure the adoption of these solutions on a broad scale. This will accomplish near-term benefits while constantly striving toward the long-term success of reaching carbon neutrality.

With aggressive emission reduction targets charted in its own roadmap, Lehigh Hanson has already made significant strides in the journey to carbon neutrality, including increased focus on alternative fuels and supplementary cementitious materials as well as innovative carbon capture storage and use research. Lehigh Hanson has also led the push for lower carbon cement products with its EcoCem®PLC and EcoCem®PLUS cements which provide strength and durability while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of concrete.

Industry experts, researchers, policymakers and companies along the value chain are imperative to realize the multitude of solutions that must be developed across policies and regulations, technology, innovation and demand generation – creating both near-and long-term CO 2 reduction opportunities and constantly striving toward carbon neutrality.

Additionally, cement and concrete companies worldwide have committed to achieve carbon neutrality across the value chain by 2050. Addressing climate change is a global task, but each country presents specific opportunities and unique challenges, and the PCA Roadmap presents a plan tailored to the U.S. cement and concrete industry. PCA is aligned with the Global Cement and Concrete Association’s Roadmap.

About Lehigh Hanson

Based in Irving, Texas, Lehigh Hanson, Inc. and its affiliated companies are part of HeidelbergCement, one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready mixed concrete. Visit www.lehighhanson.com for more information.

