Study on Dietary Supplements Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 306.8 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Dietary Supplements Market By Type (Vitamins, Amino Acid, Botanicals, Minerals, Enzymes, and Others), by Form (Powder, Capsules, Tablets, and Others) and By Application (Sport Nutrition, Additional Supplements, and Medicinal Supplements): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dietary Supplements Market size & share expected to reach to USD 306.8 Billion by 2026 from USD 167.8 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Overview

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the dietary supplements industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the dietary supplements industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the dietary supplements market during the upcoming years.

The rates of obesity and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe are expected to impact demand for dietary supplements globally. Dietary supplements help improve the immune system and achieve good health and well-. Dietary supplements can also replace the prescription medications, as well as help reduce the severe wear and tear particularly for the elderly. Thus the lucrative growth is projected to occur during the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Bio-Botanica Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Pharmavite LLC

Axellus AS.

Omega Protein

NBTY Inc

Bayer AG

Amway

BASF SE

Blackmores Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd.

Industry Demand and Growth Drivers:

The global demand for dietary supplements is powered mainly by rising health and fitness concerns. Rising demand worldwide for healthy medicinal products is also likely to drive growth in the dietary supplements industry. In addition, increasing demand for sport industry supplements is likely to have a positive impact over the projected time span on the profit margin level of the market. Stringent rules and regulations, however, can hinder business development. Nevertheless, it is predicted that emerging markets, combined with rising per capita spending on healthcare in developed countries, will create avenues in the coming years.

Various types of dietary supplements’ form include powder, capsules, tablets, and others. In 2019, tablets segment led the global market for dietary supplements among those types. It accounted for over 40 percent of all-in 2019. In addition, the tablets segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. This rise is primarily due to rising market demand for tablets, along with easy availability of convenient dosage patterns. The category Capsules is the second largest market type in 2019 and is also expected to show potential growth over the forecast period.

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 167.8 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 306.8 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 9.0% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pharmavite LLC, Axellus AS and Others Segments Covered Types, Forms, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segment Analysis:

The global market for dietary supplements is divided into sport foods, medicinal supplements, and additional supplements, depending on use. In 2019, the largest portion of the global dietary supplement market was an additional supplement. This rise is due to the tremendous demand for additional drugs to treat and prevent various diseases. In 2019, new drugs accounted for over 40 percent market share. In addition, it is also expected in the near future to show tremendous growth in the margin of the market. Due to the rising sport industry worldwide, sport nutrition is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the market in the next few years.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the dietary supplements sector. Key strategic developments in the dietary supplements market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the dietary supplements market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The dietary supplements research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the dietary supplements industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, application and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Dietary supplements are the oral additives that help to improve the human body's inner system. The primary function of dietary supplements is to help improve cell defense, wear and tear, regenerate and promote the human body's cycle of revitalization. Nutritional supplements are available in different forms such as pills, tablets, soft gels, powder, etc. Dietary supplements are viewed as traditional supplements, not as a drug that helps avoid illness and protect well-being and health.

Regional Dominance:

In 2019 Asia Pacific led the global market of dietary supplements. In 2019, it represented more than 35 percent of total consumption. Together, China and India contributed as the region's main consumers and dietary supplement manufacturers. Ongoing innovation and innovations combined with new product releases are expected to have a positive impact on the business margin in the years ahead. Particularly in India, the growing e-commerce revolution is expected to affect entirely the country's online trading. This, in effect, would likely aid in the near future in rising demand for dietary supplements. North America and Europe followed in 2019 asia pacific. North America and Europe are expected to develop profitably in the coming years.

Browse the full “Dietary Supplements Market By Type (Vitamins, Amino Acid, Botanicals, Minerals, Enzymes, and Others), by Form (Powder, Capsules, Tablets, and Others) and By Application (Sport Nutrition, Additional Supplements, and Medicinal Supplements): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155



This report segments the dietary supplements market as follows:

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Vitamins

Amino Acid

Botanicals

Minerals

Enzymes

Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Capsules

Powder

Tablets

Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Sport Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

