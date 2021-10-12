Healixa Engages Navigators Global to Lead Governmental Relations, Communications, and Connectivity

Holbrook, NY , Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC PINK: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, is pleased to announce it has engaged Navigators Global LLC (“Navigators Global”), a premier leading full-service governmental relations and strategic communications firm with offices located in Washington D.C., to lead the Company’s government engagement efforts related to its rapidly developing slate of technologically-enabled health products and services. Navigators Global will support international, federal, and municipal cooperation on the execution of Healixa’s growth initiatives, in addition to assisting the Company in evaluating various potential non-dilutive financing opportunities, including government grants, to further support the company’s various initiatives.



Mr. Phil Anderson, Founding Principal and President of Navigators Global, with over 30years of experience advising corporations, industries, and elected officials on public policy issues and implementing successful public policy campaigns, will be leading the initiatives for Healixa to engage with and garner support from key decision makers as part of the Company’s growth plan. Healixa now joins the ranks of an impressive clientele represented by Navigators Global. The firm also offers an impressive national security and defense practice (link) ”



“Mr. Anderson and his team at Navigators Global have an invaluable network of active and past decision makers, politicians, lobbyists, and connections across the United States and around the world,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa Inc. “As the Company enters its next phase of tremendous growth, we are very excited to have Mr. Anderson and Navigators Global Team as partners and we are honored to be a client they have chosen to represent.”



During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Mr. Anderson held a series of policy and political positions on Capitol Hill, with the National Republican Party, and the Ronald Reagan and G.H. Bush White House. Mr. Anderson served in the Reagan era White House Conference for a Drug Free America and in the Bush White House as Special Assistant. He also served as Deputy Assistant to Republican National Committee Chairman Lee Atwater. He has over 30 years of experience advising corporations, industries and elected officials on public policy issues and has implemented successful public policy campaigns for over 50 different clients and coalitions.



In 2002 Mr. Anderson founded Navigators Global, a full service issues management firm in Washington, DC. At Navigators, he has formed and guided winning integrated public affairs campaigns for some of the nation’s most significant recognizable companies and industries, including work for the financial services, insurance, auto manufacturers, telecommunications, high technology, construction and defense sectors. Some of the firm’s top clients include AT&T, Delta Airlines, Emergent BioSolutions, Citigroup, General Motors, Home Depot, National Geographic, New York Jets, Nokia, Oracle, Travelers, Microsoft, Facebook, UPS, Visa and Wal-Mart. Mr. Anderson has also led issue and political campaigns in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Asia.



Named one of Washington’s top lobbyists by The Hill, Mr. Anderson has also been a frequent media source with commentary appearing in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, National Journal, and Bloomberg. He has appeared on CBS 60 Minutes, CNN, CNBC, FOX NEWS, and ABC.



In 2004, Mr. Anderson was selected to the advisory board of George Washington University’s Institute for Politics, Democracy & the Internet. He is a member of the Global SOF Foundation Advisory Council and serves as the President of the Veterans Cannabis Project and the BuildStrong Coalition. Mr. Anderson is a graduate of Virginia Tech.



Mr. Anderson said, “The technologies being developed by Healixa can have incredible application with DoD, Special Operations and the United Nations. I also would not minimize the reach of Healixa’s AWH® ( Atmospheric Water Harvesting® ) here at home in states like Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. It has been a pleasure working with the Healixa team to move these technologies into fruition.”



Mr. Parker Added, “Navigators understanding of CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), VA (VA) and warrior health matters will also help inform Healixa of additional opportunities for our PurelyRx digital pharmacy application which we launched with a globally recognized tech-enabled global ride share company .”



About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.



As Healixa prepares for manufacturing its Atmospheric Water Havesting® (“AWH®”) devices, it has begun to source components from US companies. Recently, Healixa signed a supply agreement Letter of Intent (“LOI”) whereby Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (“SIRC”) where SIRC will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® AWH device. For more information please visit www.healixa.com



About Navigators Global

Navigators Global is a full-service issues management, government relations and strategic communications firm located in Washington, D.C. Our senior team members have advised Fortune 500 companies, governmental agencies, political candidates and some of the nation’s most prominent elected officials.



Founding Principals Phil Anderson, Jim Pitts and Cesar Conda formed Navigators Global to provide exclusive services to clients whose needs demand solutions beyond the reach of other firms. By creating an elite team of federal lobbyists, political strategists and communications experts, Navigators Global proudly offers a broad range of services, unrivaled performance and proven results.



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com



