Deck Commerce Announces $7.8MM in Series A Funding from Plymouth Growth

St. Louis, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the St. Louis-based software company announced today that it closed $7.8MM in Series A funding led by Plymouth Growth, a growth equity firm based in Ann Arbor, MI. This new partnership will allow Deck Commerce to enhance its product offering to feature even more robust direct-to-consumer capabilities for leading brands. The company intends to use the funds to expand its strategic alliances, amplify sales and marketing initiatives, and drive product development.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth over the past few years,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO at Deck Commerce, “and we’re thrilled to have Plymouth Growth as a strategic partner as we provide retailers with even more solutions to help them achieve their goals—whether that’s scaling globally, enhancing their omnichannel operations, or providing unique customer experiences.”

Deck Commerce plans to extend its partner program as it has seen the value in a network of eCommerce leaders who can wholistically deliver incredible consumer shopping experiences. “The name of the game today is speed and flexibility. Partnering with other eCommerce experts helps us deliver industry-leading solutions in a fast and efficient manner, bringing tremendous value to our customers,” says Deck.

Powering some of the most innovative brands such as New Balance, Build-A-Bear, FILA, Saje Natural Wellness, The Honest Company, and more, Deck Commerce enables retailers to manage and optimize the entire order lifecycle—from storefront to front door. The OMS is system agnostic with an API-based integration framework and configuration controls to allow retailers to quickly connect both front and backend systems.

“Deck Commerce has deep expertise and strong leadership in the eCommerce SaaS space,” explains Brook Critchfield, Partner at Plymouth Growth. “Its robust, versionless order management system is designed to provide its customers with a very quick time to value and high ROI. Deck Commerce is a game changer for any retailer who understands the power of investing in a future-proof order management system.”

With Plymouth’s investment, Brook Critchfield will join Deck Commerce’s Board of Directors. “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Deck Commerce story,” said Critchfield.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.

About Plymouth Growth

Plymouth Growth invests in mid-continent B2B software and technology companies – with proven business models, rapid growth, and strong teams – that are ready to scale. The Plymouth team brings decades of experience as operators, advisors, and investors, and understands that while metrics matter, it's people that are critical to growth. We look beyond the numbers to understand businesses, teams, and cultures, and we seek to partner with entrepreneurs that have accomplished a lot with a little. Based in Ann Arbor, MI and actively investing out of its fifth fund, Plymouth Growth helps teams achieve smart, proven, growth. For more information on Plymouth and its investments, please visit www.plymouthgp.com.

Attachment