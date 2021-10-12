Zyter Partners with Juganu to Deliver Digital Smart Lighting and Sensor Platform for Smart Cities

Rockville, Maryland, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, Inc., a leading IoT-enablement platform, announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with Juganu, an Israel-based, smart infrastructure company. Under the terms of the agreement, Zyter will leverage Juganu’s smart lighting solutions and network connectivity framework on future smart campus and smart city implementations worldwide.

In a smart city deployment, smart lighting enables connected light sources and IoT-enabled sensors to be controlled through a single management dashboard or even a smartphone. The integration of Zyter’s IoT platform and command center with Juganu’s connected lighting solutions platform, and sensors provide a bird’s eye view of what’s happening in a city. When deployed on city streets, Juganu's network connectivity framework allows municipalities to provide public Wi-Fi and data-driven insights to develop people-centered cities and spaces. In the case of emergency events, automated alerts are sent to a dashboard for fast resolution by city administrators.

Trusted by Qualcomm® to be the foundation of its Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Zyter SmartSpaces is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that breaks down silos of information by integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications. The platform also provides complete visibility of what is happening across an entire network of connected devices and sensors, supported by advanced analytics. Zyter offers a number of pre-configured SmartSpaces solutions for specific markets including healthcare, education, transportation, and others.

Juganu’s FOAM digital platform utilizes the public lighting infrastructure and covers entire spaces with lighting, sensors, and communication utilizing artificial intelligence edge computing. The end-to-end solution enables the transformation to connected and safe spaces, solving smart city and smart retail challenges while shrinking installation times. Juganu lighting fixtures come integrated with a full suite of sensors that provide a basis for a Smart City operating system.

“Zyter continues to build partnerships with innovative companies like Juganu that extend and enhance the capabilities of our IoT platform and SmartSpaces solutions,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “Smart lighting is important because it provide a fast and economical way for cities and businesses to become smarter and greener.”

“By partnering with Zyter, we can streamline the smart city development process,” said Eran Ben-Shmuel, CEO at Juganu. “This partnership helps ensure we can deliver more comprehensive smart city solutions, with a faster lead time to achieve a better result for our end customers, cities and communities.”

For more information on Zyter SmartSpaces solutions, visit https://www.Zyter.com/iot.

About Juganu

Founded in 2011, Juganu provides digital tools for the physical world. We are the only tailored holistic solution that enables a vast set of smart applications for both indoor and outdoor areas. Backed by leading investors including Comcast Ventures, Amdocs, Viola Growth, and others, Juganu holds 43 patents and makes its own unique LED using Planar technology, the best and richest light source other than natural light. Juganu is headquartered in Israel and has rapidly-growing offices in the US, Mexico, and Brazil.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions spanning buildings, stadiums, campuses, and even cities. As the foundation for the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, the Zyter SmartSpaces platform supports solutions for multiple markets including healthcare, education, logistics, retail, travel, and construction. By integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications, organizations can gain new insights to improve efficiencies while providing end-users with an engaging digital experience. In 2021, Zyter won more than 37 global awards for its IoT products including Best Technology and Company Innovation of the Year. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com/iot.

