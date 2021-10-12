Araris Biotech AG to Present at 12th Annual World ADC Digital Conference

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, announced that data from its linker technology are being presented at the 12th annual World ADC San Diego Conference - The Digital Edition. The presentation, entitled "Broadening the therapeutic index of antibody-drug conjugates using Araris peptide linkers for site-specific bioconjugation,” will be shown on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 3:30-4:30 p.m. EDT.



Presentation highlights:

Araris linker technology generated highly homogenous and pure ADCs within 24 hours with a well-defined drug-antibody-ratio (DAR) of 1.9 and >96% monomer content

ARC-01, Araris’ anti-CD79b ADC, was highly stable in human, monkey and rodent serum, as well as in vivo in mice and rats and showed mAb-like properties

ARC-01 showed superior anti-tumor efficacy in a head-to-head study compared to the FDA-approved polatuzumab vedotin (PV) using the identical antibody sequence and payload

Data indicates an improved therapeutic index by at least 4 compared to PV

"Our proprietary linker technology and assembly method enables us to develop ADCs that are generated in one-step from native or engineered ‘off-the-shelf’ antibodies, so no re-engineering of the antibody is needed for payload conjugation,” said Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Araris Biotech AG. “The resulting ADCs have favorable biophysical properties with well-defined drug-to-antibody ratio. We’re excited to share how our technology has the potential to generate ADCs that efficiently and safely deliver high amounts of payloads to tumors and have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients living with cancer.”

Additionally, Araris has been shortlisted as part of the top 5 companies in the category for “Best ADC Platform Technology” in the World ADC awards.



About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.

