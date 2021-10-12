Payrix Advances Global Strategy with Local Presence and Solutions in Australia

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payrix, an acknowledged leader in embedded FinTech, today announced the launch of a fully integrated payment solution designed for Australasian software providers, backed by local service. The company’s move into Australia follows the acquisition of IntegraPay last year and includes an office in Brisbane with a growing team of 35+ payments and software experts added to its global workforce.

Payrix is an Inc. 5000 company with a proven record of enabling success for software-as-a-service (SaaS) clients in the United States through a first-of-its-kind approach to embedded payments and payment facilitation. The launch marks the company’s first push into the Asia-Pacific region and its strengthened focus on fueling growth and transformation for vertical SaaS providers.

“Australia has the 12th largest economy in the world and many of our clients have shared exciting plans to expand into this region,” said Eric Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of Payrix. “Our expanded footprint allows us to remove barriers, boost revenue and accelerate money movement for vertical software clients operating in our markets.”

The company plans to bring its global product suite to the region’s SaaS market— starting with Payrix Integrated. Available exclusively in Australia, this fully integrated payments product enables end-to-end omnichannel payments, including payment processing (card present and card not present transactions), recurring and real-time transactions, and automated settlement, billing and reporting. It includes support for local payment types like BPay, as well as integrations with leading enterprise providers like Salesforce and Xero.

“We’ve closely watched the local market and have seen a gap clearing for more innovative solutions that provide greater potential for flexibility, control and revenue opportunities for our clients,” said John De Stefani, Managing Director for Payrix in Australia. “We are committed to staying ahead of technology and customer needs and look forward to introducing the next generation of payment solutions to vertical SaaS providers in the months ahead.”

This extension into Australasia firmly solidifies Payrix as the first company in the region to provide a single-point-of-integration for newer, cutting-edge offerings like payment facilitation-as-a-service and payment infrastructure-as-a-service. By enabling greater revenue potential with more control, and drastically minimizing friction from the customer experience, Payrix believes it will empower more vertical SaaS clients to unleash their platform’s full potential at any stage of their payments journey.

About Payrix

Payrix is a passionate, global team of payments and software experts that provides vertical software companies with an all-in-one platform — and a white-glove approach — to capitalize on the opportunities within embedded payments for growth, innovation and transformation.

Led by forward-thinkers from PayPal, Worldpay, Elavon, Chase Paymentech, Global Payments and more, Payrix is committed to delivering to its clients more freedom and peace of mind with a proven solution that helps eliminate friction, unleash their possibilities with new revenue, and make their customers’ lives easier.

Payrix is a privately held company headquartered in Atlanta, GA with an office in Brisbane, Australia, and is backed by PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners.

For more information visit payrix.com.