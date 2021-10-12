EF Hutton Signals Leadership in Sustainability as Sponsor of Antarctica 2021: Harnessing Art and Advocacy to Advance Ocean Conservation for Climate Week NYC

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton served as a proud sponsor of Antarctica 2021, a two-day ocean advocacy event in NYC during UNGA and UN Climate Week, which showcases climate advocacy art from Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen.

Only One, Sea Legacy, ASOC, Antarctica 2020, Ocean Unite, and The Pew Charitable Trusts have rallied supporters to call for action to secure three Marine Protected Areas in the Southern Ocean. The three Antarctic MPAs would represent the largest act of ocean protection in history. Together, the three MPAs would protect almost 1% of the ocean globally and cover an area nearly the size of the European Union.

“We are honored to support such incredible action and leadership to protect our earth. By continuing to elevate the beauty (and importance) of the various natural habitats on our earth, we can instill hope in current and future generations to come,” stated Nicolas de Alejo, Managing Director, ESG Investment Banking at EF Hutton.

Aaron Kinnari commented, “We are excited to have EF Hutton as a supporter of this exhibit and look forward to working with partners in the private sector to advance the work to protect Antarctica and marine ecosystems around the world.” Individuals can learn more about the organization and how to become involved by visiting https://only.one/tide .

