eSentire Launches MDR with Microsoft Azure Sentinel Extending Response Capabilities Across Entire Microsoft Security Ecosystem

Waterloo, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, recognized globally as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced the expansion of its award-winning MDR services with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, as part of its integration with the complete Microsoft 365 Defender and Azure Defender product suites supporting Microsoft SIEM, endpoint, identity, email and cloud security services.

As a Microsoft Gold Security Partner, eSentire has demonstrated deep response capabilities. Many organizations, identifying as MDR providers, simply detect threats across Microsoft services before escalating next steps to their customers. Not only does eSentire detect and investigate threats across an organization’s Microsoft ecosystem, but it actively responds by isolating hosts, containing threats, and remediating security incidents on the customers’ behalf, with a Mean Time to Contain of 15 minutes.

All eSentire MDR for Microsoft services are zero-install, delivering time to value in hours. eSentire’s proprietary Atlas XDR Cloud platform ingests signals from Microsoft 365 and Azure environments, enriching them with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models for automated disruption, enabling rapid human-led investigation when required, and providing further contextual awareness, driving complete response. Standard 24/7 threat responses from eSentire include:

Prevent infected endpoints from spreading to other machines

Isolate ransomware, data exfiltration and hands-on keyboard attackers

Quarantine malicious files and terminate processes

Stop/remove service and registry keys

System reboots to remove memory persistence

Account and access suspension to stop compromised user from corrupting data or applications

Prevent compromised email accounts from forwarding malicious content

Facilitate organizational retroactive email purges

The 2020 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study confirmed that more than 50% of organizations are looking to consolidate security technology spends and information sources over the next year. Cybersecurity leaders have adapted their strategies in response to shifting hybrid work environments and turned to Microsoft’s advanced and highly integrated security licenses to replace their legacy tools. Despite being familiar with the Microsoft suite, many businesses lack the in-house expertise and resources to properly optimize and manage these tools.

The eSentire MDR for the Microsoft portfolio addresses these gaps with highly certified Microsoft security experts and zero-trust security services that deliver 24/7 Microsoft ecosystem visibility, security event monitoring, threat detection, threat investigation, threat disruption and complete response, across three core areas of service that can be consumed independently or bundled as part of a complete solution:

eSentire MDR with Azure Sentinel: Monitor & respond to events generated from sources across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem including Azure Security Center, Azure Defender, Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Cloud App Security, and Microsoft Defender for Identity

eSentire MDR with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: Automated and rapid, human-led threat hunting and containment across Microsoft endpoints

eSentire MDR with Microsoft Defender for Office 365: Office 365 email threat prevention, identity response, account & access suspension and phishing attack investigations & response; all led by eSentire experts

"With the launch of eSentire MDR with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, we are advancing our complete portfolio of MDR for Microsoft services and delivering robust Managed Detection and Response capabilities to organizations that have already made a significant investment in the Microsoft ecosystem,” said C.J. Spallitta, Chief Product Officer, eSentire. “With eSentire you can significantly reduce your security spend and maximize your cyber return on investment (ROI) while substantially reducing your risk of suffering a business disrupting security event. Our customers have experienced a 35% savings in technology costs and a 50% reduction in overall threat detection and response total cost of ownership (TCO) by choosing eSentire MDR for Microsoft.”

These new Microsoft offerings come on the heels of eSentire being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for U.S. MDR Services, as well being recognized in September as a top 10 global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and the leading MDR Provider in MSSP Alert’s annual Top 250 MSSPs listing for 2021. eSentire was recognized for its multi-signal MDR capabilities, industry-leading incident response support, and advanced detection engineering expertise – reinforcing why organizations continue to choose eSentire to secure their Microsoft environments.

Learn more about eSentire’s MDR for Microsoft services.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1000+ organizations in 70+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts & Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.