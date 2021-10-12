Holberton School is opening in Guadalajara in partnership with Universidad Anáhuac Mayab

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers announced the opening of the second school in Mexico in partnership with Anáhuac University who plans to open a total of 8 schools in the country within the next 2 years.



After Mérida, the new Holberton School campus will be located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and will welcome new students in January. They will launch with the support of Plataforma Abierta de Innovación del Estado de Jalisco.

Guadalajara will be the second city to host a Holberton School campus and will open next January. This will bring the total number of Holberton Schools campuses around the world to 28 in January.

“Mexico has an incredible pool of talent, and we are thrilled to bring the Holberton School education to the many,” says Homero Sánchez, General Manager at Holberton School Mexico. “Thanks to this partnership, Anahuac University will be able to increase their impact and train the next generation of software engineers, at scale, in Mexico.”

According to PwC, Mexico’s working-age population is expected to grow by almost 10 million in the next decade, considerably boosting the supply of available talent. But at the same time, the country lags far behind advanced economies in terms of overall talent quality. Thanks to this partnership, Anáhuac aims to not only allow many more students to access in-demand and well-paid jobs but also, contribute to the economic development of the region by increasing the overall talent quality of Mexico.

About Anáhuac University



With more than 50 years of history, Anahuac University is currently recognized as one of the 3 best universities in Mexico, according to the QS World University Rankings 2020, and is part of the 500 best universities in the world. Today, Anahuac has more than 60 undergraduate options and 200 postgraduate programs, distributed on eight campuses around the country and five in the rest of the world. More than 90 thousand alumni attest to the mission of the Universidad Anáhuac : Contribute to the comprehensive training of positive action leaders and promote the development of the person and the society. The Anahuac educational model allows the integral development of the person by embracing the professional, intellectual, human, social, and spiritual dimensions, which will align with Holberton’s values and mission.

About Guadalajara

Guadalajara is said to be the Mexican Silicon Valley and is retaining a lot of tech business. Nowadays being the second largest city in Mexico according to El País, Guadalajara reinvented itself to turn into a real TechHub and is still trying to face the world’s growing tech industry to be part of the best. Amazon recently settled its R&D office there, and Smithsonian highlights that many medium-sized startups are emerging, having the advantages of a fast-growing environment looking more and more like Silicon Valley. There is a growth in salaries: on average a Mexican engineer can be paid around $6,000 per month according to El País and can settle in Guadalajara where life cost is really low. The worldwide opening is also an attractive point, as Mexican cities are opened to hiring people all around the world, which is bringing real value to the companies, added to the proximity with the United States.

Guadalajara is now waiting for the students to join the Holberton School adventure !



About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier, Holberton School has campuses all over the world. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

San Francisco, California,

12/10/2021