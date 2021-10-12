Chili Piper Launches Integration with HubSpot CRM

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chili Piper , the leading inbound conversion platform for sales and marketing teams, announced its integration with HubSpot CRM . The integration makes advanced lead routing and scheduling functionality available directly to HubSpot CRM customers, allowing teams to turn inbound leads into qualified meetings – instantly.



“HubSpot CRM has been our most in-demand integration request,” said Nicolas Vandenberghe, co-founder and CEO of Chili Piper. “By making it possible for HubSpot CRM users to leverage their data with our platform, they can qualify, route, and book meetings more easily, maximizing inbound lead conversions while accelerating revenue.”

A company’s CRM is the central hub of all sales and marketing activity for their organization, including every interaction they have with prospects and customers. Having a strong integration with their lead routing and scheduling platform is critical.

With this two-way integration, Chili Piper customers who use HubSpot CRM can now reference HubSpot CRM data to qualify and route leads in Chili Piper in real-time. They can also automatically update their HubSpot CRM when leads are assigned and meetings are booked, canceled, or rescheduled, helping to cut down on onerous manual data entry.

“Chili Piper’s sales scheduling and routing platforms, helps revenue teams at top B2B brands increase their conversion rates, customer satisfaction, and productivity,” said Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. “We’re thrilled with this integration to the HubSpot CRM platform, enabling our mutual customers to grow better with our combined solutions.”

Benefits of the Chili Piper and HubSpot CRM integration include:

Eliminating the wait time after a prospect requests a demo will increase your inbound conversions.





Use Chili Piper to instantly route and schedule marketing-to-sales handoff meetings without having to fumble through spreadsheets. Instead, you can build intelligent routing rules that automatically assign leads and meetings to the correct rep based on a combination of HubSpot CRM fields (territory, company size, account ownership, and more).





Chili Piper's two-way sync with HubSpot means your team always has access to fresh and accurate data. After form submission, new contacts are automatically captured and existing contacts are updated with the latest information. Eliminate manual data entry and inaccurate reporting by automatically creating new events in HubSpot for every booked meeting through Chili Piper.





The integration also drives outbound conversion. Marketers can proactively engage with a target audience throughout the buying process – not just when they're visiting your site. Include smart, one-click booking links in your marketing campaigns to nurture, upsell, and retain more prospects and customers.



“Chili Piper is proven to increase inbound and outbound lead conversion,” added Vandenberghe. “In expanding access to our offering, we can bring those benefits to the HubSpot CRM community.”

In addition to HubSpot CRM, Chili Piper is also available to Salesforce CRM users, with more CRM integrations forthcoming.

“We’ve been waiting to implement Chili Piper for months, but couldn’t since we use HubSpot as our CRM. We are excited that this integration is finally live!” said Elliott Braund, Revenue Operations Manager, Brandbassador. “We can’t wait to use Chili Piper to increase our inbound conversion rates and automate the entire meeting process.”

B2B companies are increasingly relying on inbound marketing to generate pipeline. But marketers struggle to convert inbound leads, with many missing the most important conversion point – lead response time. In fact, the average lead response time is 42 hours. Enter Chili Piper, whose inbound conversion platform makes speed-to-lead instant. Chili Piper automatically qualifies, routes, and connects inbound leads, while enabling a fast and error-free marketing-to-sales handoff. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Gong, Spotify, and Shopify rely on Chili Piper and have seen their inbound conversion rates double.

For more information about Chili Piper, visit: https://www.chilipiper.com/ .

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the leading inbound conversion software platform for B2B revenue teams. Its qualifying, routing and scheduling products help demand generation teams convert more leads into attended meetings, sales teams book more demos faster, and customer success teams shorten their time to value. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Forrester, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates, eliminate manual lead routing, and streamline critical processes around meetings. Chili Piper has 165 employees in 128 cities in 25 countries and has been spicing sales up since 2016.

