Global X ETFs and Cetera Financial Group Enter Into Strategic Partnership

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Cetera, a leading network of more than 8,000 financial advisors. As part of the partnership, Global X’s entire lineup of over 90 ETFs will be available on Cetera’s no transaction fee (NTF) trading platform.

“In joining Cetera’s strategic partnerships program, Global X is deepening its relationship with one of the largest independent financial advisor groups in the nation,” said Brian Diessner, Head of Sales at Global X. “Global X’s entire product lineup of Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs will be available to Cetera’s network of independent broker-dealers, providing Global X with a unique opportunity to grow within the Cetera eco-system.”

“As Cetera advisors work every day to help their clients achieve their version of financial well-being, it is vitally important that they have access to wide-ranging solutions to help build the most resilient portfolios possible,” said Andy Gill, Chief Strategy and Execution Officer at Cetera Financial Group. “This partnership helps Cetera fulfill its purpose to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible through our Advice-Centric Experience® and we are pleased to offer our advisors access to the Global X ETF lineup.”

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and over $35 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.ii

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectuses, which are available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC, Mirae Asset Global Investments or Cetera Financial Group.

###





i Source: Global X, as of 9/16/21.

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2021.