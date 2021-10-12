LinkedIn Live – Why Compliance Isn’t Security: Top Financial Sector Cyber Security Threats by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The episode—"Why Compliance Isn’t Security: Top Financial Sector Cyber Security Threats”—will engage with business and IT leaders about today’s vulnerabilities and cyber threats affecting financial institutions. They will also discuss what financial institutions are doing to protect sensitive data and applications and keep a trustworthy reputation.



System Soft cyber security experts Mark Imhoff, VP of Security and Enterprise, James Patterson, Senior Vice President, Financial Vertical Leader, and Ali Hamici, Cyber Security Specialist, along with Collis Dunwoody, Ethical Hacker at System Soft partner Security Compliance Associates, will engage with attendees to reveal the cyber security landscape and share practical ways, best practices and cyber security solutions financial institutions can use to defend themselves from cyber attacks.

“With changing work environments and remote workforces, security vulnerabilities are at an all-time high,” Imhoff said. “Financial institutions must shift their focus from not only being compliant but investing in and incorporating a full cyber security focus. Those that solely focus on regulatory compliance often miss gaps in their overall cyber security posture. Governance is the first step to ensuring a mature security posture.”

According to Black Kite, the top tactic used in ransomware attacks comes from malware (70%) delivered through social engineering campaigns and phishing attacks. With more than 66% of credit unions and 88% of vendors lacking email security to prevent spoofing and phishing attacks, this remains a top threat, along with ransomware, for financial institutions.

To attend this episode of “Why Compliance Isn’t Security: Top Financial Sector Cyber Security Threats,” click on the event page link here.

What: Why Compliance Isn’t Security: Top Financial Sector Cyber Security Threats

Panel of Experts: Mark Imhoff, Vice President of Security and Enterprise Architecture, James Patterson, Senior Vice President, Financial Vertical Leader, and Ali Hamici, Cyber Security Specialist, all at System Soft; and Collis Dunwoody, Ethical Hacker, Security Compliance Associates

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.