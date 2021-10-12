Clever Care Health Plan Offering Comprehensive Medicare Advantage Coverage for Southern California Residents

ARCADIA, California, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan Inc. (CCHP), a Medicare Advantage plan, founded in Southern California in 2020, is a leader in providing California residents with a comprehensive and unique approach to health coverage, including Western clinical care coverage integrated with supplemental benefits incorporating Eastern health and wellness solutions.

Clever Care’s plan offerings for 2022 eligible residents builds on the successful launch in Southern California in 2020-21 and now include more than 2,000 community based primary care providers and 500 acupuncturists, among other integrative health and wellness providers. Many of these providers speak the language of the members being served.

Clever Care’s 2022 Medicare Advantage plans provide members with in-language expertise along with coverage offerings that include:

Direct access to in-person Medicare Advisors at CCHP Community Centers

Unlimited acupuncture, as well as cupping/Moxa, Tui Na & Gua Sha massage, along with additional Eastern therapies and herbal supplement coverage with no pre-authorization requirement

$0 copay for doctor and specialty visits

Up to $2,500 allowance for preventive and comprehensive dental coverage

Flexible health and wellness allowance for over-the-counter supplies, including herbal supplements and fitness

“The health, wellness and coverage needs of Medicare recipients have evolved quickly over the past few years,” stated Myong Lee, President and COO, Clever Care Health Plan. “At Clever Care we believe that it is critical to provide coverage and plans that meet the needs of the diverse cultures of California and our country, while ensuring that we raise the standards of benefits to meet the health and wellness needs of 21st century medicine.”

Clever Care launched in Southern California in 2020, as the first Medicare Advantage plan to offer a truly integrative approach for the growing number of beneficiaries interested in medical and dental benefits encompassing Eastern methodologies such as unlimited acupuncture and herbal supplements. Its exponential growth can be seen in its successes and funding during the most challenging time in our pandemic.

For additional information please visit http://www.CleverCareHealthPlan.com

H7607_22_CM0758_M Accepted 10112021

About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan, Inc. is a culturally sensitive health plan based in Southern California that offers a combination of Western clinical-based medicine integrated with Eastern methodologies. This holistic approach offers a network of more than 15,000 provider facilities and 58 leading hospitals to deliver innovative treatments that meets the needs of 21st century medicine. In addition, Clever Care Health Plan’s network includes multi-lingual speaking doctors and specialists to deliver better service and access to care for their members. Clever Care Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on contract renewal.