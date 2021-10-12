Asurint Integration with Oracle Recruiting Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, Ohio, October 12, 2021 – Asurint, a leading provider of background checks and drug screening solutions, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced Asurint is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace for its integration with Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, part of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Asurint background screening integration provides an additional resource to help organizations make informed employment decisions with greater accuracy, quicker turnaround and within the convenience of the Oracle Recruiting talent management workflow. Oracle Recruiting customers can now enjoy single sign-on access to Asurint’s background search technology. Additionally, background check orders are automatically populated with candidate data from the Oracle Recruiting platform, reducing errors and redundancies.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

“Near-seamless availability of accurate, efficient, rapid-turnaround candidate screening tools will help employers acquire top talent in a challenging job market while also enhancing workplace safety,” said Gregg Gay, CEO of Asurint. “With the Oracle Recruiting integration, Asurint’s background checks fit into recruiting teams’ existing workflows, so the process of ordering, tracking and reviewing background reports is quicker, more convenient and less prone to human error—factors that together boost hiring success.”

“This collaboration unites two well-aligned companies,” added Gay. “Asurint shares with Oracle a data-driven approach, a commitment to innovation, and a dedication to delivering superior client and candidate experiences.”

Asurint’s proprietary background search technology returns more records than traditional background checks for a more comprehensive view of each candidate. The innovative technology is backed by a full-service approach that makes background screening experts available to meet any need.

For more information about the Asurint integration with Oracle Recruiting, email partners@asurint.com, call 216.420.5478 or click here.

About Asurint (www.asurint.com)

Asurint helps employers take the guesswork out of employment background screening. By automating the background check process, the company helps clients lighten manual workloads, maintain compliance, reduce human error, and hire the right candidates. With a 99.97% accuracy rate, Asurint’s technology minimizes false positives, so employers can make better hiring decisions and improve the candidate onboarding experience.

About Oracle Cloud Marketplace

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a leading, cloud-based, customer-focused solution resource, providing an opportunity for Oracle customers to seek out and engage with trusted business service and application providers. Representing hundreds of trusted, enterprise-level business applications across many categories including talent management, the Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for services that complement existing Oracle Cloud customer implementations.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

