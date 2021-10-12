Konica Minolta Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named the company to its Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021. The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide. This recognition represents the combined efforts of Konica Minolta’s U.S. operation, All Covered, as well as IT Weapons, its IT Services Division in Canada.

The fifth-annual list and research report, on which Konica Minolta has been recognized every year it has published, track the managed security service market’s ongoing growth and evolution. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers.

“As more and more MSSPs compete for market share, we appreciate the opportunity offered by MSSP Alert to stand out for our proactive strategy toward security and ongoing commitment to help our clients improve their security posture,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta. “Thank you to the All Covered team for its unwavering dedication to security, which has allowed our organization to continually be recognized by some of the industry’s most prestigious organizations.”

Through its IT Services Division, All Covered, Konica Minolta helps businesses achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration. Firm proponents of security measures that are not about resolving a single incident or as a set-it-and-forget-it program, the company provides a holistic approach to security. Its recent acquisition, Depth Security, enhances an already impressive and comprehensive security portfolio, bringing expertise in providing visibility into threats facing infrastructure and operations, with network and application penetration testing and adversary emulation.

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Konica Minolta on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyberattacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continue to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year’s report.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts – roughly even with our 2020 report.

New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research can be found online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment