IQST – iQSTEL Releases Sneak Peek Of EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Deploying Soon (Video)

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today confirmed the company is on track to deliver its first batch of EVOSS EV Motorcycles to Latin America by year-end.

The company is producing four different model EV Motorcycles resulting in the combination of two different electric motors, a 2 kw and a 3 kW, and two different batteries, a 50 amp-h and a 75 amp-h. The four different model EVOSS EV Motorcycles are designated as the EVOSS 250, the EVOSS 275, the EVOSS 350 and the EVOSS 375. All EVOSS EV Motorcycles include a removable 72 Volt battery with a charging unit.

The 4 models are intended to allow consumers to select the right solution for their specific geography and purpose – city or open road; hills or flats, personal transportation, or delivery service.

The current EVOSS EV Motorcycles have a 100 km range per battery charge.

Our manufacturing partner in China is thoroughly testing the EVOSS EV Motorcycles to ensure specification compliance. The tests include driving the EV Motorcycles over a 22-degree slope.

See a video of our Beta Prototype EVOSS EV Motorcycle for Latin America:

https://youtu.be/lvNmTaxclzg

Mr. Iglesias our CEO commented: "We are very excited to share the video today of our Beta EV Motorcycle. We are on track with our EVOSS product planning and expect to begin delivering an EV Motorcycle by year end that will include select features that differentiate it from the competition." Mr. Iglesias added, "We intend to be an important player in the EV Motorcycle Latin America market".

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th, 2021, that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

