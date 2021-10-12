CYIOS CORP PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE LAUNCHING OF CRYPTO-CURRENCY TRADING EXCHANGE

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp: (OTC PINK: CYIO), a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary business focused on crypto-lending is pleased to announce the expansion of the Helio crypto-currency offerings through the formation of a new 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Helio Exchange, Pty. The Helio Exchange is proprietary crypto-trading exchange and will include iOS and Android mobile apps. For more information and to signup for alerts please visit us at https://www.helioexchange.io/ . Additionaly, the Company is developing a specialty NFT platform for minting, trading and lending NFT’s. The Company’s NFT platform will service current and emerging markets including the Real Estate industry which has billions of dollars worth of potential value to be unlocked with DeFi. Additional details of the NFT platform will be forthcoming.

Mr. John O’Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, “We are very pleased to provide this first in a series of shareholder updates to discuss the Company’s expansion plans within the cryptocurrency space. First on our near-term roadmap is the Helio Exchange. We have established a new, wholly owned subsidiary within Cyios Corp, whereby Cyios owns 100% of Helio Exchange, PTY. The Helio Exchange is expected to go live next month. At launch, the Helio Exchange will offer a safe and secure robust crypto trading platform that will be customer service oriented, and easy to use for new crypto investors as well as seasoned traders. The IOS and Android mobile app are anticipated to be available soon after launch. Our vision for the future is to build a complete crypto-ecosystem consisting of lending for both cryptocurrencies and NFT’s, crypto trading, minting NFT’s with a focus on real estate DeFi, education and fintech.”

Mr. O’Shea continued, “The plan is to first launch our new Helio Exchange in Australia with a targeted launch date for November and then expand to other geographic regions. Once US State licensing requirements are completed, the platform will be made available to US customers, anticipated to go live before the new year. The Helio Exchange will provide cryptocurrency exchange solutions, brokerage trading technology, aggregated liquidity, tokenization services to a global clientele as well as; Robust Suite of Cryptocurrency, Stablecoins and Fiat Pairs for compliant, safe, and truly borderless trading, 55+ cryptocurrencies, 19+ fiat Currencies, 24/7 dedicated customer support, low trading fees, in house KYC support, and mobile app for both iOS and Android.”

“Through building out the Helio road-map, the Company aims to establish a proprietary crypto marketplace, with crypto lending, crypto trading and a specialized NFT marketplace all part of the foundation of the platform. With less than 8% of the world population who own crypto there is significant room to build market share. Whereas the internet opened access to information in a broader sense, cryptocurrency is transforming the way we think about financial services and money. Crypto has become the fastest growing sector in financial markets with an acceleration of technology investment and buildout, and we believe we are poised to secure a strong position in the market,” concluded Mr. O’Shea.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS using: www.twitter.com/cyioscorp

Follow Helio Lending: https://heliolending.com / https://twitter.com/heliolending

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary businesses Helio Lending and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these subsidiaries, the Company is focused on crytocurrency lending through Helio’s CeFi Aggregator platform, and Choice Wellness is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR’s CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The team has in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness markets, financial services industry, medical and health services, and blockchain. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information, please visit www.cyioscorporation.com

About Helio Lending, PTY LTD

Founded in 2018, Helio Lending has developed a CeFi cryptocurrency lending platform, with headquarters in Australia. Recognized as the first to market in Australia, Helio Lending was the first independent crypto lending company to actively lend within Australia. Helio has since evolved and positioned itself as the first CeFi (centralized finance) aggregator worldwide. Helio has a large panel of partners providing access to the best rates and offers for crypto loan providers as well as offering a competitive yield generating platform. Helio Lending provides holders of cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) with a safe and secure way to access fiat funds at the best rates, without selling any of their cryptocurrency.

About ChoiceWellness, Inc.

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR’s CHOICE line of products, as well as the “24” Brand Hand Sanitizer products. DR’s CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR’s CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency, and quality. DR’s Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety, or other persistent symptoms. For more information, please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com or email us at info@choicewellnessbrands.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report