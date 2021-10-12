Nemours Children's Health Chooses the Innovaccer Health Cloud to Support Value-Based Whole-Person Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced a partnership with Nemours Children's Health, one of the nation's largest clinically integrated pediatric health systems, to create a unified data platform designed to accelerate Nemours' mission to transform children's health through a holistic care model.

The partnership will integrate and activate clinical and claims data from across the health system to enable intelligent point-of-care analytics that can help identify and close care gaps, optimize management of at-risk lives, and improve clinical outcomes for pediatric patients.

Nemours' clinically integrated network (CIN), Delaware Children's Health Network, will leverage the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud for clinical and financial insights for 50K+ patients in their network. The Health Cloud's advanced analytics can then use this unified patient data to generate clinical and business insights that support effective cost, utilization, and risk management across the CIN, and across multiple provider and payer contracts.

Customizable dashboards will allow the CIN leadership to drill into and understand cost, utilization, risk trends; and digitally transform population risk stratification and health management techniques to identify and address specific population management challenges, match risk with levels of care, individualize treatment plans to lower risk and improve function, and ensure alignment with value-based care models.

Indeed, as Nemours Children's Health enters its value-based full-risk contracts they will be using the Innovaccer Health Cloud's intrinsic interoperability and data activation capabilities to integrate payer feeds from both Medicaid and Commercial payers in both the Delaware Valley and Florida—ensuring a 360° actionable view of clinical and financial information.

"Our goal is simple—to redefine children's health by helping our communities and families ensure the healthiest futures for our children," said Jonathan Miller, Medical Director for the Nemours Value Based Services Organization. "By bringing the full richness of our children's healthcare data together, we can better see and understand 'the big picture,' and address all of the factors that influence a child's health. This partnership will help us continue to deliver the safe, high-quality, whole-person care every child deserves."

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of nearly 80 primary and specialty care practices across five states. Nemours mission is "to provide leadership, institutions, and services to restore and improve the health of children through care and programs not readily available, with one high standard of quality and distinction, regardless of the recipient's financial status." Nemours seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org. The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

