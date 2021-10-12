The American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS) Names Cecil Kidd as Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS), the premier association representing over 600 beauty and wellness institutions across the country, announced today that Cecil Kidd is joining the organization as its new Executive Director.

Kidd has significant experience as a leader in the areas of association management, postsecondary education, and government relations.

For over 10 years, Kidd served as the executive director of the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC), one of the largest state associations representing tax-paying educational institutions in the country. Kidd's experience also includes serving in several operational and leadership roles of private, for-profit and non-profit institutions, and as regional director of government relations for the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

"AACS conducted a national search which identified a candidate who not only understands the unique benefits of our sector of education but also has the leadership skills and operational expertise to lead our organization," said AACS Board Chairman Michael Halmon. "We are pleased that Cecil is joining our association as our new Executive Director," Halmon added.

Kidd stated, "Having worked extensively with private, tax-paying institutions, I have observed first-hand how student lives have been changed after graduating from these incredible postsecondary schools. As our country rebounds from COVID, the demand for qualified, licensed professionals will continue to grow, necessitating well-trained graduates from our institutions.

ORGANIZATION BACKGROUND:

Founded in 1924, AACS (www.BeautySchools.org) is a national, nonprofit association open to all privately owned schools of cosmetology arts & sciences. AACS membership is comprised of cosmetology, skin, nail, barbering and massage schools.

AACS provides the industry with a range of services including continuing education, networking, communications, and government relations. AACS holds various conferences, conventions, and meetings throughout the year. AACS members act as a family, often helping each other with addressing a variety of issues facing beauty education.

